Move over, Abbott and Costello. Sit down, Laurel and Hardy. Shut up, Cheech and Chong.
Those guys were funny — and so were Lucy and Ethel, and Beavis and Butthead. But none can hold a candle to the latest, greatest comedy duo — Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
Jerry and Jim launched their thigh-slapping act a week ago in Martinsburg, West Virginia, at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College. The routine came on the heels of nonserious resolutions in the West Virginia legislature that invited Virginia localities to secede into the Mountain State.
Some wags titled their show “VEXIT,” borrowing from Britain’s departure from the European Union. They aren’t even charging for their first comedy effort. You can watch their act for free on YouTube.
To Jerry and Jim’s credit, they steered totally clear of many obvious and well-worn jokes about the Old Dominion, such as:
“How many VCU freshmen does it take to change a light bulb?” (None, it’s a sophomore course.)
And, “Why did UVa disband its water polo team?” (All the horses drowned.)
And, “If you have a car containing a Hokies wide receiver, a Hokies linebacker and a Hokies defensive back, who’s likely driving?” (A cop.)
Full disclosure, I stole those from jokes4us.com, which has many more, some of which are absolutely unprintable in a family newspaper.
By contrast, Jerry and Jim wrote their own one-liners, for a 16-minute set outlining all the reasons Virginia’s localities should ditch the commonwealth for the Mountain State. It was heavy on the “God-given rights” that Democrats in Richmond are stripping away with regard to guns and abortion.
Their delivery was perfectly deadpan. Stephen Colbert would have been green with envy.
Jim kicked it off with, “I normally don’t read much,” which left tears streaming down my cheeks.
After all, who needs to read — or for that matter, write? As many in West Virginia know, literacy is totally overrated. Only “elites” are proud of it.
Do you know the difference between a literacy specialist and a large pizza? A pizza can feed a family of four. So can a coal miner — if the mine hasn’t shut down.
Did you hear the one about the illiterate pirate? He was lost at C.
Anyway, then Jim said: “Our president, our president absolutely has done so much, and most West Virginians are in step by step with our president. … And we should be thankful for all he’s done.”
That one put me on the floor, rolling for an hour. My poor wife thought I was having a grand mal seizure.
“How many Trump associates are in prison, already served their time or are headed there?” I wondered to myself. “Trump’s done so much, he got himself impeached!” Ho, ho, ho.
Here’s one from Jerry: “What’s happening in Virginia right now is a tragedy in the making.”
God bless him and that one-liner. In terms of pure irony, it doesn’t get any better.
You know what’s tragic for states? Declining population. Among other negatives, that means they get less representation in Washington. Since 1980, Virginia’s population has jumped by more than 80%, according to the U.S. Census. Meanwhile, West Virginia’s has fallen by 8.3%.
But it was late in the session, during a Q & A, that Jerry displayed truly breathtaking powers of imagination and out-of-the-box thinking.
“We need a state government that is not elected by federal workers in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., as is the case now in Virginia,” Jerry said. He went on to describe a scenario in which the federal government swallows up all of Northern Virginia into the District of Columbia.
“Until we get the District of Columbia boundaries expanded to cover the whole Washington metropolitan area, I think [secession to West Virginia] is the only option we have,” he said.
That left me wondering: How many magic mushrooms would I have to eat before I could begin to contemplate something so strange and bizarre? But Jerry uttered that sounding straight as an arrow. There were no signs he was hallucinating at all.
It’s unclear whether Jerry and Jim left their Martinsburg audience rolling on the floor. But later I heard from some Virginians who felt genuinely tickled.
One was Ron Nester, who emailed a joke I thought was funny, but my editor found a bit too ribald. Sorry, Ron!
Randall Wells of Floyd noted that the best thing about West Virginia is it’s “closer to Kentucky.”
And then there was Ed Leonard of Roanoke.
When he saw a photo of Falwell and Justice together, “I thought Jerry was going to lead his people to West Virginia,” Leonard cracked. “Too much to hope, but it would improve both states.”
Leonard added: “In reality, Jerry is not going to leave his gold mine for the coal mines.”
