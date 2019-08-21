Nellyce McGuire might have been a proverbial “canary in the coal mine” when she contacted me last summer about a robocall telemarketing scam I hadn’t yet heard about.
Here’s a transcript of a recording left on the Mount Pleasant senior citizen’s answering machine:
“This is an important message from the office of Social Security Administration. Your Social Security number has been flagged for fraud. If you don’t act immediately, all your assets, including your bank accounts, will be frozen. Please call us immediately.”
McGuire has been collecting Social Security benefits for 18 years. The recording cited two phone numbers in Maypearl, Texas, which she could call for more information. McGuire didn’t bother, but I did.
A guy with a thick accent answered the phone and hung up when I asked for his name.
“I have so many of those robocalls that I just don’t answer the phone anymore,” McGuire told me. “But I’ve never had a robocall before regarding Social Security.”
McGuire isn’t the only one getting Social Security scam robocalls.
Steve McGraw of Roanoke County, who’s been collecting Social Security benefits for nearly three years, received a robocall message Tuesday.
My wife, Donna, is too young to collect Social Security, but on July 31 she received a message identical to McGraw’s on her cellphone.
Each message said: “This call is from the Department of Social Security Administration. The reason you have received this call from our department is to inform you that we just suspend [sic] your Social Security number because we found some suspicious activity. So if you want to know more about this case, just press 1. Thank you.”
Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia CEO Julie Wheeler said there’s been a recent uptick in Social Security and Medicare scams. Her office has tallied roughly 150 complaints this year.
Those likely cover only a small fraction of the total number of calls. Wheeler said she’s unaware of any Roanoke Valley residents who’ve lost money in the schemes.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has been tracking Social Security scam calls since they began in 2017, when the agency tallied $210,000 scammed from victims based on 3,200 complaints it received.
In calendar year 2018, the number of Social Security scam complaints soared to 35,000 and the money lost ballooned to $10 million, according to a commission news release.
The calls’ prevalence appears to be growing.
From April 2018 to March 2019, the Trade Commission received 76,000 complaints about Social Security robocalls. Losses in that period skyrocketed to $19 million, according to a news release by the agency this past spring.
In 2015-16, during the peak of another well-known scam call, purportedly from the IRS, total fraud over 12 months reached $17 million. These days, IRS calls are nearly nil. It appears scammers have turned to a different bag of tricks.
“Just 3.4% of people who report the Social Security scam tell us they lost money,” the Trade Commission news release said. “But when people do lose money, they lose a lot: the median individual reported loss last year was $1,500, four times higher than the median individual loss for all frauds. All age groups are reporting this scam in high numbers, with older and younger adults filing loss reports at similar rates.”
The victim rate calculates to about 1 in 30 scam call recipients. “These scammers are good at convincing people to give up their Social Security numbers and other personal information,” the commission report notes.
Wheeler said the calls appear to be the first step in potential future identity thefts.
“They’re trying to get your Social Security number and use that to take out a loan,” she said. “With the Medicare complaints we’re seeing, they tell you they can get you this brace or that medical device.”
According to the Trade Commission, callers sometimes tell people their bank accounts are about to be frozen. Callers counsel people to withdraw cash from their banks and load the money on gift cards purchased at retailers.
As soon as victims disclose the numbers on those cards to scammers, their money is lost. A lesser-utilized trick is to persuade would-be victims to transfer funds using a nearby Bitcoin ATM .
“With both methods, the scammer gets quick cash while staying anonymous, and the money people thought they were keeping safe is simply gone,” the commission advises.
As you might imagine, McGraw — Roanoke County’s Circuit Court clerk — didn’t press 1 as the robocaller advised. The call he received appeared to originate from a Brooklyn, New York, area code. I called it and the number was out of service.
Donna didn’t press 1 either. Her robocall appeared to originate from a Pittsburgh area code. I called that one, too. It also was out of service.
“Appeared to originate from” is the most germane term in these cases. According to the Federal Trade Commission, the scammers often engage in high-tech trickery to “spoof” the numbers they’re calling from. Some are able to make it appear as if their calls are originating from actual Social Security Administration phone numbers.
“Do not trust caller ID,” the commission advised in the news release. “Scam calls may show up on caller ID as the Social Security Administration and look like the agency’s real number.”
In addition, the agency warned:
- Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls out of the blue. And your bank accounts are not about to be seized.
- The Social Security Administration never will call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on gift cards.
- The Social Security Administration’s number is 1-800-772-1213, but scammers are putting that number in the caller ID. If you’re worried about what the caller says, hang up and call 1-800-772-1213 to speak to someone from the Social Security Administration. Confirm there, even if the wait time is long, before responding to one of these calls.
- Never give any part of your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. Or your bank account or credit card number.