Did you hear the news that West Virginia’s legislature has invited Virginia counties to secede from the Old Dominion and join the Mountain State?
It’s true. Initially, when the resolution passed the West Virginia Senate, the invitation applied only to Frederick County, which surrounds Winchester. But a similar House resolution expanded it to all Virginia counties and cities.
Underlying this issue is rancor in the Old Dominion over gun control legislation in Richmond, and the Second Amendment sanctuary movement that swept Virginia localities in late 2019.
In a recent essay, West Virginia’s dean of radio broadcasters, Hoppy Kercheval, noted “the western counties of the Commonwealth are now experiencing some of the same political alienation that led to the creation of West Virginia during the Civil War.”
But he added: “Mark this down: No Virginia counties are going to become part of West Virginia.”
I’m not nearly as pessimistic as Kercheval. After all, West Virginia is more than tall mountains, thick forests and roaring rivers. It’s superior to Virginia in myriad ways.
Consider educational attainment. According to the 2013-17 American Community Survey (performed by the U.S. Census Bureau), West Virginia leads the nation in the percentage of adults who do not have a four-year college degree (80.1%).
In Virginia, that number is under 70%. This means the Mountain State has far fewer people whose values and ideals have been corrupted by cultural Marxists who masquerade as university professors.
West Virginia also surpasses the Old Dominion in terms of unemployment. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, West Virginia’s unemployment rate was 5% in December, nearly double the Old Dominion’s 2.6%. Take that, Virginia!
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis used a slightly different yardstick — the labor force participation rate. Of course, its converse is the labor force nonparticipation rate — and in that respect, the Mountain State was far superior. West Virginia’s was 45.3% in 2019. And Virginia’s? It was an embarrassingly low 33.7%.
If you prefer not to work, West Virginia is clearly a much better place to live. And we’re just getting warmed up.
Another arena in which West Virginia is better: the price of real estate. I checked this myself on Realtor.com, comparing homes in the two states’ capital cities. Fact is, a buck goes a lot farther in West Virginia.
Even though Charleston (pop. 47,000) is less than a quarter the size of Richmond (pop. 228,000), West Virginia’s capital has nearly twice as many under-$50,000 homes for sale. And not all of them are single-wides.
If you’re into medicines that dull pain, West Virginia is the place to be. According to a 2017 survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, West Virginia leads the nation in the opioid-overdose death rate. Its 49.7 deaths per 100,000 people blows away Virginia’s number, 14.7.
That same year, according to NIDA, doctors wrote 81 opioid prescriptions per 100 people in West Virginia. What was Virginia’s proportion? A paltry 52.9.
The American Community Survey found West Virginia is vastly superior to Virginia in terms of disability. In 2017, 19% of noninstitutionalized adults aged 21-64 were disabled, a tops-in-the-nation proportion. The Old Dominion lagged far behind — here, only 9.7 % of working age adults were disabled.
Another way West Virginia leads the nation is in obesity. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 39.5 % of its population was obese in 2018, compared to 30.4 in Virginia.
West Virginia also tops America in diabetes. More than 16 % of adult West Virginians have it. The Old Dominion ranks 25th (tied with Maine), with an adult-diabetes rate of 10.5.
There’s one health statistic for West Virginia that falls far behind Virginia’s — sexually transmitted diseases. According to the CDC, the venereal disease rate in the Old Dominion (800 per 100,000) is more than twice West Virginia’s (365 per 100,000 and lowest in the U.S.).
Could that be a function of our tourism motto, “Virginia is for Lovers”? Or is it rather a reflection of West Virginia’s high rates for disability, obesity and diabetes? Or both? It’s all unclear. But you’re far less likely to come down with the clap in West Virginia.
Anyway, in view of all of the above, it may be no surprise that the Mountain State is vastly superior to Virginia in terms of politics as well.
Republicans rule both chambers of West Virginia’s legislature, and both the governor and attorney general are Republicans, too. In Virginia, Democrats reign over the legislature, and no Republican has won a statewide race since 2009.
Moreover, in the 2016 presidential election, West Virginia was the most pro-Trump state in the nation. President Donald Trump took 68.5% of the Mountain State’s vote that year. He beat Hillary Clinton by more than 40 percentage points. (In Virginia, Clinton bested Trump by 5 points.)
In other words, Trump is almost a god in West Virginia. You’ve got to admit, that dovetails nicely with the state’s tourism slogan, “Almost Heaven.”
West Virginia is also home to the Mothman, a kind-of Bigfoot with wings that terrorized the Point Pleasant area in the 1960s. Today, the Mountain State sports a statue to Mothman and a Mothman Museum. Notwithstanding those attractions, does Virginia have a state monster that comes even close?
Which bring us to the burning couch.
That’s an unofficial Mountain State tradition whenever the West Virginia University Mountaineers win a football game. Flaming sofas became such a frequent sight around Morgantown back in 2015 that its city council passed an ordinance banning outdoor upholstered furniture.
Just another way West Virginia is far better.
