I love you readers, especially the critics, especially those who contort themselves into logic pretzels as they hurl rhetorical stones. The best always begin their reproaches with suggestions they never read this column.
Of course, the responses are proof that’s untrue. And that’s a perfect example of reality in the Age of Trump.
A case in point are emails and phone calls I received after last Sunday’s column. It chided western Virginia’s three congressmen for voting against House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry rules in the current scandal involving President Donald Trump and Ukraine.
So let’s dive into the November reader mailbag.
“I have never responded to your column before because I stopped reading it years ago,” wrote David Griffith. “I generally can’t find anything I agree with you on and today is no exception.”
How does he know, if he doesn’t read my stuff? (In this instance, Griffith noted, he read the column because “your headline caught my eye.”)
The column so moved Darlene Wilson of Cloverdale that she left me a voicemail AND sent an email last Sunday. Wilson insisted she accidentally stumbled into reading it online while navigating to the obituaries. In the voicemail, she sounded upset.
“I don’t buy the paper,” Wilson said. “I wouldn’t give you a dime.”
President Trump “has been bullied the worst I have ever seen in my lifetime, and I am 74,” she wrote in the email. “So enjoy when we the silent majority who are sending part of our Social Security checks to help the Republicans win Tuesday plus November ’20.”
Madam, thank you for reading my stuff online. The paper earns revenue from that. Hope you weren’t too crushed by Tuesday’s election results. I feel compelled to add: Sharing your Social Security check with any politician is foolish. But hey, it’s your money.
At least Bob Lindsey, in a backhanded way, admitted he reads this column occasionally.
“Just when I start to think that you’re not a very bright man but you’re not really an idiot, you prove you are,” he wrote. “I try not to read your column but every now and again I get suckered in and fall victim to your [babble]. I guess I just want to start my day [angry] and reading your [stuff] always works.”
See? There’s value in my drivel.
To her credit, Bonnie Senecal of Roanoke County didn’t claim she tries to avoid this column like the plague. Still, she didn’t like what she read last Sunday.
It’s “evident that you are biased and your article is sadly one sided,” she wrote. “Fortunately, truth will prevail; the American people aren’t as gullible as you may think and when President Trump wins in a landslide maybe it will be time for you to sit by the lake and watch the sun go down.”
When Trump wins in a landslide? If I wait for that, I might never be able to retire!
Of course, not all the folks who read the column are fans of U.S. Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, or President Trump.
“It is truly embarrassing to live in Ben Cline’s district,” wrote Patrick Hinely of Lexington. Unfavorably, he compared Cline with Caldwell Butler, the then-freshman Republican congressman from Roanoke in the 1970s.
Butler put country over party in the summer of 1974, and voted for articles of impeachment against President Nixon, even though Butler believed it would doom him politically.
“Ben Cline is, alas, no Caldwell Butler,” Hinely wrote. He closed with, “thank you for not impugning the memories of Larry, Moe and Curley, no matter how totally the congressmen you wrote about are indeed three stooges.”
I may steal that fine idea sometime in the future.
Karen Vietmeier of Roanoke County appreciated the three-trained-monkeys analogy.
“Dan, I almost burst out laughing when I read your article this morning, ‘Hear no evil, see no evil and speak no evil.’ I said the very same thing to my husband a few days ago when these three representatives had their pictures in the paper.”
“Maybe the Democrats can finally get some of the much needed legislation passed that we all long for: Guns, health care and the Equal Rights Amendment.”
She might be right, considering Tuesday’s election results. And soon will come redistricting, with Democrats in control. What are the chances they’ll gerrymander the Republicans right in their patooties?
Sandy Schlaudecker of Blacksburg read the column in an unusual place.
“I was standing in line at the Guatemala City airport after spending a week learning about many things in Guatemala, including the immigration problem. I read your column on the three Republicans and laughed out loud at the bartender’s response. I yelled to share the joke with our group. All loved it!
“Thank you for lightening my day!” Sandy added. “Your column was spot on!”
Peggy Layne of Blacksburg began her email with: “I’m sure you will get a lot of blowback for your column today.”
Is she clairvoyant?
Layne finished with, “just want to say thank you. Trump supporters have drunk the KoolAid and it seems that no amount of truth will wake them up. Thanks for continuing to use humor to try to get through to them. Keep up the good work!”
I will try.
Thank you all, sincerely. And by that I mean everyone who reads this column, especially those who pretend they don’t. Please keep those letters, emails and voicemails coming.
