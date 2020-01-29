Have you heard of the issue known as “dining while black?” Jennifer Berenson wonders if she witnessed an example Jan. 18.
The Roanoke College professor dined alone that Saturday night at IHOP near Valley View Mall. After she’d been there a while, two customers were seated at a nearby table. They were young black males — Berenson guessed high school age.
Her ears pricked as she overhead a male server inform the customers his manager wanted them to pay up front, at the time they ordered their food. No such request had been made of Berenson, 57, who’s white.
After the server left their table, she called over to them.
“I said something like, ‘Hey guys, has this ever happened to you before?’ ”
Berenson recalled one of the teens replied, “Did they make you do that?” She told them no. “I said, ‘This is weird. It doesn’t seem fair. It doesn’t seem right.’ ”
When she related this story to me, Berenson couldn’t recall exactly what their reaction was. But she was upset. After she finished her meal, she took her check up to the register at the restaurant’s front. Her female server rang it up.
Berenson asked about the disparity. The server seemed unaware, Berenson said. She told Berenson it could be related to a large group of “kids” who had been in the restaurant and recently ordered a bunch of food and then left without paying.
The practice is known as “dine and dash” and it’s not unheard of in the restaurant business.
Two days later, on Jan. 20, Berenson said she called the restaurant and spoke to a manager. She said that woman told her: “There’s this group of people who keep coming in and not paying. I’ve talked to the police and it was the police who suggested we do this, that we make them pay up front.”
Berenson felt unsatisfied with that answer. So she contacted me.
As she and I hashed this out 11 days later, Berenson allowed it’s possible the disparity she observed was based on age.
“When I talked to [IHOP personnel] about the previous incidents of the dine-and-dash thing, nobody mentioned race,” she said.
But as she left the restaurant Jan. 18, she said she believed “they were targeting young African American males and making them pay up front,” Berenson said. “It’s humiliating.”
“I’ve recounted this to a number of friends in the past week,” Berenson added. Those who were white responded with “a look of shock” on their faces. “Those who were of color said, ‘It doesn’t surprise me at all. I’ve heard this before,’ ” Berenson said.
In looking into the incident, I spoke to three different people who work for IHOP. I also traded texts and emails with a fourth, the restaurant chain’s national spokeswoman.
The Valley View restaurant is part of a franchise group that operates IHOPs in multiple states.
On Monday, the restaurant’s general manager, who identified herself as Jessie, told me she couldn’t talk about the issue but she’d call me back. She didn’t. On Tuesday, I called and spoke to a different manager, Courtney, who told me the same thing.
Courtney called back and advised me to contact district manager Terri Tahir in North Carolina.
“In this particular case, these young kids had been coming in and eating and leaving without paying,” Tahir said. “Police suggested to the manager that it’s better if we ask them to pay first.”
Tahir also said the three dine-and-dash incidents had “all started in the holiday period.”
I asked Tahir how the restaurant distinguished between which customers should pay in advance and which should pay after eating. He declined to answer the question.
Caitlyn Cline, a spokeswoman for Roanoke police, said officers responded to three dine-and-dash complaints at Valley View IHOP in the past five months.
The earliest was on Sept. 16, and involved a single customer who left without paying. The second occurred Nov. 6. That incident also involved a lone suspect. The third happened Dec. 28 and involved two people, Cline said.
Did Roanoke police advise restaurant personnel to make customers pay up front?
“There is no record of the officers saying that to anyone while they were on these calls,” Cline responded in an email. “That is, however, an option for crime prevention, as it is in the keeping with the same tactics utilized for gas stations — asking individuals to prepay at the pump.”
Cline added: “Mr. Tahir conducts a private business and, as long as he is acting under fair business policies, he can conduct business as he wishes.”
The fourth person I contacted at IHOP was Stephanie Peterson, the company’s corporate spokeswoman. I left her a voicemail and we traded texts and emails from Tuesday afternoon through the evening.
Tuesday night, Peterson emailed me this statement from Praveen Kondaka, the franchisee for the Valley View IHOP.
“Asking guests to pre-pay for their meal is against my policy as a franchise owner. This was done in poor judgment by a team member after a series of dine and dash incidents and does not reflect our unwavering commitment to treating all guests fairly and with respect.
“Upon learning of this isolated incident, I immediately took action and will be holding a dedicated session this week to retrain my entire restaurant team on our values and procedures.”
On behalf of IHOP corporate, Peterson added this: “IHOP and our franchisees take allegations such as this very seriously. Discrimination of any kind, regardless of the circumstances, is not tolerated. The franchisee of this location is committed to creating an environment free of guest profiling or intolerance and will be retraining his team this week to ensure this was a one-off incident.”
So that’s how this story stands. Was race the reason those teens were asked to pay in advance? Or was it age? That remains unclear.
But it sounds like nobody at Valley View IHOP will be asked to pay up front again.
