Back in June I wrote a column about selling an old Volvo station wagon I’d bought from my son, Zach. At that time, I didn’t mention Zach was in Iceland, or his “exciting” misadventure backpacking there. “Harrowing” is another way to describe it — and that would be an understatement. Here’s the story.
Some background: Zach, now 21, took a break from college after the fall 2018 semester and worked full time in a Roanoke coffee shop. He saved his money and bought a round-trip ticket to Reykjavik, planning to hike alone in Iceland for two weeks in June.
Although Zach has some backpacking experience, and state-of-the-art communications gear, his planned route seemed overly ambitious. I was particularly concerned he would be hiking solo. Before he left, I implored him to connect with some other backpackers in Reykjavik and find a hiking companion, rather than go it alone.
Zach found one at a hostel in Reykjavik where he spent a few days before the backpacking began. On June 5 — a Wednesday — Zach texted my wife, Donna, and told her he wouldn’t be hiking alone. His companion was an American in his early 30s who had served in the U.S. Army.
We’ll call the guy “Norman,” which is not his real first name. Norman told Zach he was a professional photographer. “Tell Dad I met another American and will be hiking with him. That will make him feel better,” Zach wrote.
It did — for about five minutes, until I realized that all we knew was Norman’s first name. June 5, mind you, was barely three weeks after a torrent of news here about two stabbings (one of which was fatal) by a machete-wielding hiker on the Appalachian Trail in Wythe County.
I emailed Zach and asked him tell me more about Norman — his full name, contact information, etc. Zach replied with the URL of Norman’s photography website and his company’s name. It was based in a southern U.S. state.
I looked up the website. It displayed 13 photographs, which seemed awfully thin. Next I started perusing online court records in the same state and town where the company was based, searching on Norman’s name. I found a few minor criminal charges — such as disorderly conduct. The arrest records displayed a mugshot, which I copied and emailed to Zach, asking if it was the same guy.
“Be careful,” I wrote. “People you meet traveling aren’t always what they seem.”
The mugshot was Norman, Zach confirmed. He said Norman had told him about some minor brushes with the law in his home state.
“He was in the Army for 6 years and spent a year with the French Foreign Legion. On top of that he has spent the last few years backpacking through the Swiss Alps and all throughout southeast Asia. I feel very safe with him,” Zach wrote.
I was uneasy — but I wasn’t there and Zach was. So I crossed my fingers. Meanwhile, Zach and Norman caught a bus to their intended trailhead.
By Friday night, June 7, they’d spent two days hiking. They’d reached a campground called Basar, about 100 miles southeast of Reykjavík. Here in Roanoke it was 10:30 p.m. — 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Iceland. Both Donna and I were asleep when her phone started ringing.
It was our daughter Anna, who lives in Reston. Anna sounded hysterical and scared. Zach had been sending out text messages requesting help that Donna and I missed in our slumbers. Here’s the main one, which Zach had also sent to my email address:
[Norman] is not what he seems. He is a very mentally unstable individual, who as I recently discovered suffers from PTSD. He has been suffering from scary mood swings and made vague threats about harming the other campers around us for no reason. He is extremely paranoid of others.. . . he accused me of mocking him and ridiculing him as he claims others have done his whole life. He continued to berate me for my liberal ‘hippy ideals,’ while asserting to me that he was a fascist.
“All of this was said to me while he was holding a knife and sharpening a stick menacingly… He tried to get me to go for a walk with him 15 minutes ago, alone, while he had the knife and I refused. I am in my tent right now and I believe that he is still sitting outside and watching me, but I’m not sure. I am worried that if I try to leave he will harm me, and even though I am around other people, I am not sure that would deter him.
“He is much stronger, and has extensive combat training. Can you please call the police and tell them that I am staying in the Campground in Basar.”
Yikes! On the internet, I found a phone number for police in Reykjavik. But I couldn’t get through on my cellphone because I didn’t have an international calling plan. Donna suggested I call 911 here in Roanoke, so I did.
I explained the problem to a male operator. He put me on hold, then gave me the phone number for the Icelandic embassy in Washington, D.C. It was closed. I called 911 back. The operator was adamant he couldn’t call police in Iceland.
So I called a friend in Glenvar, Joe Campbell, who I knew had an international calling plan. I asked Joe to call the Icelandic Police, give them my number, explain what was happening, and persuade them to call me.
His girlfriend, Julie Janoff, was the person who did the persuading. During the phone call with the Icelandic Police, Julie added a tantalizing detail — that Norman had a gun.
Minutes later my phone rang. On the other end was an Icelandic police inspector. He sounded calm and collected, which I was not.
They had received Zach’s texts, too, he assured me. The inspector said police were on their way to Basar, and that the campground’s ranger was also looking for Zach.
“Mr. Casey, the woman who called us, and asked us to call you, said Zach’s hiking companion has a gun,” the inspector said.
“She must have got that wrong,” I replied. “I did not tell her that.” Which was true.
Anyway, about 15 minutes later, Zach texted Donna that he was safe with a camp ranger. A squad of Icelandic police officers eventually arrived and took Norman into custody for questioning. (They later released him without charges.)
Needless to say, neither Donna nor I got much sleep that night.
Our daughter Anna later discovered court records from Norman’s home state documenting that his mother and sister had taken out restraining orders against him. His mother’s restraining order application stated Norman was mentally ill, had repeatedly refused treatment, and that the Army had discharged him for fighting with other U.S. soldiers.
Four or so days later, Zach made his way back to Reykjavik. In a hostel there he met an American girl from Minnesota named Jessica. They’re now in a long-distance relationship. She’s studying electrical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. She visited here late in August for Zach’s 21st birthday.
She’s charming and brilliant, fluent in Arabic and plays a mean game of chess. Zach said she was valedictorian of her high school class.
After Zach’s nightmarish trail experience, Zach and Jessica spent two days together in Reykjavik. In that short time, she managed to overcome every argument he offered on why he shouldn’t return to school at James Madison University this fall.
And that’s where he is now, enrolled full time. Happy ending.
“Norman,” according to his Facebook page, remains in Iceland.
