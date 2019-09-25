Bear with me, dear readers, as we dive into a sticky thicket of medical billing, medical codes, patient co-pays, supposedly free annual checkups — and a bill collector’s demand for $124.60. This subject has confounded Brian Canode, 52, for the past seven months.
The charge, Canode told me, is because he answered a question posed by his doctor during an annual checkup that was supposed to cost him nothing out of pocket.
The Giles County resident said he’s visited his doctor’s office three times and a hospital once seeking answers without success. Canode added that he’s made numerous phone calls and appealed online to Carilion Clinic’s billing department. Everyone assured Canode he owed the money. He could not understand why.
If Canode’s blood pressure wasn’t already elevated (which is what started this saga), it would be now, he said. We’ll start at the beginning. The Virginia Tech employee pegs that to late 2017.
“This would be a comedy of errors if I wasn’t the star of it,” Canode said.
Through his job as a facilities supervisor at Tech, Canode has Anthem health insurance. That plan allows Canode an annual checkup at no out-of-pocket cost. The “routine wellness” benefit also includes immunizations, lab work and X-rays. For the checkup and those, “Plan pays 100% allowable charge — one each plan year,” says Canode’s Anthem member card, which he showed me.
During his annual checkup in November 2017, Canode’s doctor noted his blood pressure was elevated. At a follow-up visit in May 2018 — for which Canode paid — his blood pressure was high again. The physician prescribed a medication and warned Canode it could cause a dry cough.
It did, Canode said. And that brings us to his no-out-of-pocket-cost annual checkup in January 2019.
“While answering questions from the physician, I mentioned that the blood pressure medicine he prescribed was causing a side effect of a dry cough. He changed the prescription,” Canode said. The later bill “all comes back to that 30-second exchange.”
Canode also told the physician he wanted a chest X-ray, because his job occasionally exposes him to asbestos. For that, the doctor sent him across the street to Carilion Giles Community Hospital.
In February, Canode received a bill for $114 for X-rays and lab work. He disputed the bill in a message on MyChart, an online system Carilion uses to electronically connect with patients.
“There should be no charges for this visit since it was part of my yearly physical,” Canode wrote in MyChart.
On March 29, Canode got a reply from “Sabrina” at Carilion, via a message sent through MyChart:
“We have received the audit results for your visit on 1/16/2019. The coding will be updated and a preventative visit will be added. The office visit of $114.00 will also remain on the account as per the physicians [sic] documentation additional problems were discussed outside of the preventative guidelines and the provider did change your medication. The claim will be resubmitted to your insurance for processing.”
That day, Canode and Sabrina exchanged back-and-forth MyChart messages about the bill. His were full of disbelief that he should have to pay $114 for answering a doctor’s question during his annual checkup. She repeatedly assured him the charge was correct.
“With the Blood pressure and medication change being addressed this did cause the additional office visit charge,” she wrote.
When Canode replied, “That seems absurd!” Sabrina suggested he contact his physician’s office manager. He visited the office three times and the hospital once, but got nowhere. The only effect was, Carilion added a $25 co-pay to his bill, Canode said.
Months passed, during which Canode refused to pay anything. Early this month Carilion notified him it was sending the bill to collections. Then Canode received a Sept. 10 bill for $124.60 from SCA Credit Services. Those charges were for his hospital X-rays rather than the office visit as Sabrina had explained.
“This is an attempt to collect a debt,” SCA’s accompanying letter noted. It said Canode had 30 days to dispute it. He did — last week he emailed yours truly. We spoke on the phone. The whole thing looked weird to me, too.
On Friday, I forwarded Canode’s correspondence to Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull.
On Monday, Canode said, Carilion wiped the $25 co-pay off his account. On Tuesday, Turnbull replied to me via email that he couldn’t address Canode’s specific problem because of federal privacy regulations. But Turnbull could discuss the issue in general.
“Sometimes, when a patient arrives for an annual physical, the services rendered during that appointment exceed the insurance company’s definition and, therefore, may result in different / additional billing for services,” Turnbull wrote.
And that’s where things stood until Wednesday afternoon, when Canode called me.
He said he’d just gotten off a conference call with Turnbull and another Carilion employee. Canode said they told him they’d wipe clean his $124.60 overdue balance. Turnbull confirmed that.
“After Mr. Canode was seen by his physician, we followed a process to properly submit his bills to his insurance carrier. One element of that process is going to the insurance company’s website to verify his benefits coverage. That website is our one-stop-shop for answering the question: Is a service covered and to what degree?
“Nearly 100 percent of the time, those websites are accurate; however, on rare occasions, the insurer’s website is not inclusive of all of a patient’s benefits. We double-checked the coverage today, and the individual we spoke with indicated that his chest X-ray was covered under his policy for an annual routine physical, even though it was not listed on their website.
“Thankfully, Mr. Canode is well-informed about his own insurance benefits and he, with your assistance, helped us catch one of those rare occasions,” Turnbull wrote in an email. “Patients like Mr. Canode help us improve our processes, and we’re grateful.”
Neither Canode nor I got a really clear explanation of why the bill that went to collections was for X-rays, rather than for an office visit and change in medication, as Sabrina explained to him last March. Canode doesn’t care now that his account has been cleared.
Canode said he told Turnbull: “If I hadn’t, on a whim, reached out to Dan Casey, I would still be dealing with this. That’s the truth of it. Everybody would still be passing the buck.”
I reckon you can mark this one in the “win” column for the little guy.
