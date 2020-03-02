I’m normally not a fan of sci-fi horror flicks. But there’s one coming to Roanoke theaters later this month I’ll be sure not to miss. It’s “A Quiet Place Part II,” a Paramount release from actor/director John Krasinski. Remember him? He played Jim Halpert on the popular NBC sitcom “The Office.”
The movie is a sequel to “A Quiet Place,” a 2018 sleeper that starred Krasinski and his real-life wife, actress Emily Blunt. That’s about an Earth invasion by blind, malevolent aliens that use supersensitive hearing to hunt humans.
Made on a budget of $17 million, “A Quiet Place” grossed $341 million worldwide. It garnered an Oscar nomination and picked up a slew of film-festival awards. Top critics gave it rave reviews, and the audience score on RottonTomatoes.com was 83 percent.
My interest in the sequel is both personal and vehicular. Last year I sold a 1988 pale yellow Volvo wagon to a guy from New Jersey who supplies cars to the movie industry. At the time, the buyer didn’t know the name of the film it was destined for.
Turns out to be “A Quiet Place II.”
Regular readers know that car well — it’s the most famous car in the 11-year history of this column. That’s because it’s the one in which I taught our youngest, Zach, to drive.
Now 21, Zach bought the car six years ago for $650 from a customer of Boxy Swedish Car Repair on Salem Avenue. Then he paid another $400 or $500 to the garage to get it on the road.
It was a slow-moving tank with an busted odometer and it could hit 60 mph in about 16 seconds when I chronicled Zach’s learner-permit lessons in March 2014.
When he got his license the following fall, I described the car in detail, so as to turn every reader into a potential lookout and stoolie pigeon. And I offered a bounty to anyone who saw Zach pulling any tricks in the wagon.
His first accident occurred in December 2015, on 13th Street Southwest in front of the Fishburn Mansion. A Cadillac rear-ended the Volvo when the car in front of Zach stopped suddenly. The Cadillac’s driver behind him took off before police got there.
Fortunately, the Cadillac bore the brunt of the damage. Volvo 240s, in case you didn’t know, are nearly indestructible. The only consequence from the wreck was a piece of corner trim fell off the left rear bumper.
The next time it was in the news was the summer of 2016, when Zach got his first speeding ticket in it. An officer driving Loch Haven Drive in northern Roanoke County pulled Zach over for driving 61 in a 45 mph zone. Later that summer, Zach wound up in a Salem Juvenile and Domestic Relations courtroom before Judge Hilary Griffith.
Because it was his first ticket, she took the case under advisement and sentenced Zach to a juvenile Driver Improvement Program. She warned him that if he didn’t keep his driving record clean, she would undo that break. He would have to complete the driver’s course and bring proof back to court the following January.
Unfortunately, Zach got another ticket that fall in someone else’s car in Harrisonburg. It’s a long story, but he was driving to a Halloween party, nearly naked. He managed to get that charge dismissed. And after he showed up in court with proof he’d completed Driver Improvement, Griffith dismissed the earlier ticket, too.
By June 2018, the Volvo wagon still ran strong, but Zach had grown disenchanted with it. So I bought it for $1,800. It came in handy on a couple of occasions when my Volvo sedan was in the shop.
Last June I named the car “Gunilla,” which seemed fittingly Swedish. I gave her a wash and wax and a vacuum and advertised her on Craiglist for $3,000. Shortly thereafter, I heard from the guy in New Jersey, who supplies cars to the movie industry.
His company had a contract with an unidentified filmmaker to supply two or three 1988 maroon Volvo wagons. The only thing he said he knew about the movie was the shoot would be near Buffalo, New York.
A few days later, he showed up at my house with a trailer, paid me $2,500 cash and was on his way, headed to a paint shop.
I suspected “A Quiet Place Part II” almost immediately, because last summer, newspapers in the Buffalo area reported it was one of two movies being shot in that region. But I didn’t name the film because I wasn’t sure.
Shortly after the column appeared, the guy from New Jersey emailed me again. The filmmakers had gotten spooked because of the column’s mention of Buffalo, he said. And then they began bombarding his company with nondisclosure agreements. He still didn’t know the name of the movie, he said.
I assured him I had no plans to write about the car again, which was true. I thought that was the end of it, until Jan. 2. That day, all doubts as to which movie Gunilla would end up in were erased. Zach called with the news, and he sounded excited.
“Dad, have you seen the trailer for “A Quiet Place Part II?” he asked. I found it almost immediately on YouTube. To call the Volvo wagon the star of the trailer is no stretch.
Roughly the first minute of the 2-minute, 32-second short takes place inside Gunilla — a 31-year-old car that had at least three owners (and probably more) right here in Roanoke before its Hollywood debut. I’m not going to spoil it for you, but to call it an exciting minute is putting it mildly.
“A Quiet Place Part II” opens at 7 p.m. March 19 at the Regal Valley View Grande and at AMC theaters in Tanglewood Mall and on Apperson Drive in Salem. Get there early; the lines for soft drinks and popcorn may be long.
And if you hear some jerk in the audience loudly cheer every time a Volvo wagon is on the screen, that’s me.
