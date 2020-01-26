It’s nearly the end of month. That means it’s time for the January reader mailbag. Thanks in large part to a subcategory of readers we shall politely term gun-rights supporters, the bag is overflowing.
Many of them jeered and sneered at the Jan. 7 column, “Don’t believe the scaremongering on gun legislation.” It was an advance on the “Lobby Day” rally Monday by the commonwealth’s premier pro-gun group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League.
For the record, I don’t consider my friends in VCDL to be nuts. However, the column said the 10,000-member organization had riled up “nuts all over the country.”
“On YouTube, conspiracy-minded zealots are fanning flames and calling Virginia ‘ground zero’ for Second Amendment rights in the United States,” the column noted. It included a comment on Reddit.com by an anonymous poster whose Richmond daydream was “patriots shooting at an oppressive government and driving them out.”
Among those who seemed to believe I conflated the nuts with the VCDL was Timothy Younce, who said he’s a retired nuclear engineer.
“Your assumption that every gun owner is basically a paranoid country bumpkin is ridiculous and offensive. The rhetoric you just spewed in your article is purposely divisive and shows your ignorance,” Younce wrote in an email.
Then he fired the kind of rhetorical round you can hear a lot in Richmond. It’s known as the “camel’s nose under the tent” argument.
“This fight isn’t just for the 2nd [Amendment], it’s for the 5th, 13th and the alike. Once one can be dissolved so can the rest and just because you may not value one of them doesn’t take away their importance.”
Another unhappy reader was Craig Daliessio of Lynchburg.
“Please pretend to be a professional next time and cite some sources when you offer ‘statistics’ in an article,” he wrote. “I’d like to point out the fallacies line by line, but it would take hours. Thanks for painting all gun owners as zealots, and organizers of protests as the same monsters who clashed in Charlottesville. That’s pathetic journalism.”
Dwight Maxwell’s email asked, “I want to know how much [Michael] Bloomberg’s [gun-control] group\s pay you write that pile of Joseph Goebbels style of propaganda.”
Rachel Mace of Burke wrote: “As a woman who endured a really rough patch of violence, being gaslit, and being threatened, I do not appreciate being name-called for supporting my right to defend myself against very real threats on my life.”
“I read your article about pending gun control,” wrote Evan Kikla. “It’s trash.”
“Why are you liberals so afraid of the law abiding person owning guns, if you don’t have a plan to take them away?” wondered John Wagstaff.
“You blatantly and purposefully ignored the number one most offensive bill that has been proposed,” wrote Benjamin D. Wunder. He was talking about a measure sponsored by Sen. Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, that would have banned so-called “assault weapons” — semi-automatic rifles with high-capacity magazines.
Why discuss a bill that has little if any chance of passing? Even Saslaw later requested that one be struck.
However, a bunch of readers appreciated the column Thursday about more tempered gun-control bills that are gaining steam in Richmond. One of those, so-called “Red Flag” legislation, would allow authorities to seize guns — temporarily, from a deranged individual, after an emergency order granted by a judge.
“Thank you for being the voice of reason regarding possible new laws for gun control,” Peggy Lester of Radford wrote. “This alarmist radical misinformation that spreads so fast on social media only serves to further weaken us as a nation.”
“You had a well written explanation of the various gun laws that will soon be implemented,” wrote Steve Bast of Salem.
He added: “Looking at the on line comments on Facebook the education system needs to be revamped. Courses in reading and comprehension need to be added since it is apparent a large number of people certainly can’t read and if they can, don’t comprehend what they are reading.”
Nancy Robison of Roanoke County agreed.
“I am so tired of hearing the Republicans say the Democrats want to take our guns away and the laws introduced in the General Assembly are unconstitutional,” she wrote. “I have never heard the Democratic politicians say they want to take all guns away from law abiding citizens. The ... advocates need to read and study the history of the 2nd amendment and other amendments. There are no absolute freedoms!”
We’ll wrap this up with a charming email from a reader in Blacksburg that has absolutely nothing to do with firearms. Paula Golden wrote about my broiled crab cakes recipe — published in this paper more than six years ago. I reckon she found it online.
“My husband is from Baltimore and one of our favorite meals were the crab cakes his mother made. Growing up in California and Germany, frying foods was not part of the meals my mother prepared.
“I attempted to make crab cakes using the recipe on the Old Bay Seasoning container but they were not successful at all. Your recipe is fabulous: easy to follow, easy to prepare and so very delicious to eat.
“Thank you so very much for sharing it with The Roanoke Times community. We all enjoy a ‘bit of home,’ especially with the crab meat available from the ladies at Indigo Seafood Farm.”
That may be a new record in terms of the time between publication and feedback.
Thanks again, readers, for all the emails, letters and phone calls. Please keep them coming!
