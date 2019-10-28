Let’s take some stock today of the lowly road-construction device known as the orange barrel. Read on for a chance to win lunch with yours truly.
They’re not all orange, of course, but orange-and-white striped. Every student at Virginia Western Community College — and every faculty member and staffer — gets a daily reminder, because outside that institution stands perhaps the greatest long-term deployment of construction barrels in Star City history.
They sprang up like weeds along a half-mile stretch of Colonial Avenue in the summer of 2018, harbingers of a triple-banger roundabout project that seems to never end. Ever since, they’ve multiplied like fertile rabbits, overloading our eyes with “danger!” to a point it barely registers.
How many retinas have those barrels burned into color-blindness? It’s impossible to guess.
One item that’s guess-worthy, however, is the number of barrels the city has used in the project that never ends. I know the number — at least the number there July 9 (more have been added since). That day, I spent hours counting. And that’s the subject of the contest.
The reader who nails that number or comes closest gets lunch on me. If there’s a tie, we’ll have a drawing.
I stole this idea from Herb Detweiler, a minister-turned-insurance salesman (now retired) who’s married to an artist. He proposed it in an email back in February. By then, the Colonial Avenue gantlet had been in place for months.
The Detweilers live near the project, so Herb’s negotiated it hundreds of times. Which is not bad for a guy who recently turned 90, eh?
Detweiler called the half-mile stretch of Colonial near Virginia Western “a slalom course.” That’s an apt description and one that makes the notion of him driving through it even more hair-raising. He loves to drive, though; he calls that pastime “relaxing.”
“I’m not one of those seniors who drives like they have a death grip on the steering wheel,” Detweiler bragged, chuckling. (His father was a car dealer and sold Studebakers, he added.)
Construction barrels evolved from those ubiquitous orange rubber cones drivers often find near temporary road projects. The cones date to the early 1940s and were the brainchild of a Californian named Charles Scanlon.
A humble line-painter who worked for the city of Los Angeles, Scanlon fashioned the first cones out of used tires in 1941. His partner in the venture was a tire shop operator named Rodney Taylor. Scanlon patented the device in 1943. In 1947, he and Taylor partnered with a rubber manufacturer to mass-produce the items.
By 1951, a North Carolinian named Isdador Blumenthal had patented his own design. The two companies sold lots of the things, but sales really took off after 1966, when the federal Highway Safety Act mandated their use in highway work zones.
According to the Guinness Book of World Records, there are two titles associated with the common traffic cone. One is the largest collection of different cones. Since 2000, that’s been held by David Morgan of Burford in the United Kingdom. His collection numbers 137, which Guinness estimates is roughly two-thirds of all varieties of cones manufactured worldwide since the 1940s.
The other record — how many traffic cones can you balance on the chin — was set in August by Keisuke Yokota of Futaba, Japan. He balanced 35 for 10 seconds. Of course, there’s video online documenting that momentous feat.
The only problem with cones is, they’re light enough in weight that someone can balance nearly three dozen on his chin. That means it’s easy for cars — or wind — to knock them over. (They’re easy for larceny-minded young men to steal, too.) So sometime in the 1970s or early 1980s some road construction geniuses began using painted metal barrels filled with water or sand near longer-term road projects.
There’s also a hitch with those: They damaged the cars that hit them. For that reason, the metal barrels eventually gave way to plastic, which was cheaper and easier to manufacture, transport and deploy.
Today, construction barrels are a $90 million industry. They sell online for as little as $40 each, and typically have heavy rubber flanges at the base, which helps anchor them in place. Barrels with super-duper reflective coating sell for more.
So how many barrels did I count July 9? My count is based on two hours of repeatedly driving that half mile stretch, stopping in strategic locations to make notes and checking and re-checking my figures. Here are two hints as to the answer:
1. It’s way more than David Morgan has in his traffic-cone collection, or more than the number of cones Keisuke Yokota can balance on his chin or those two numbers added together.
2. The answer is not a prime number. If you’re unfamiliar with that term, look it up.
Email me your answers at dan.casey@roanoke.com no later than Friday, Nov. 1. Or mail them to me at The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24011. Make sure they’re postmarked by that date.
Don’t forget that trying to count them now is near useless, as there are more now than on July 9.
And when is the project that never seems to end finally going to end? Getting an answer Monday was harder than counting the number of barrels in July.
Mark Jamison, Roanoke’s transportation division manager, said he believes it’s supposed to wrap up this fall, but he was unsure whether delays have pushed the project into the spring.
He referred me to City Engineer Luke Pugh, who’s on vacation this week.
But I’ll find out and let you know when we revisit this issue and celebrate the contest winner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.