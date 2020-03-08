Back in 1999, a handful of concerned citizens got together to execute four relatively minor repair projects for Roanoke homeowners who couldn’t afford them. Over a spring weekend, they fixed rotted porches, replaced some windows — tasks like that.
They called themselves Christmas in April, a loosely knit group with outposts in different cities across America. It helped veterans, disabled people and elderly homeowners whose incomes are fixed. Christmas in April relied principally on skilled and unskilled volunteers who donated their labor.
The group later rebranded as Rebuilding Together, a national organization. Then in 2015, the local chapter broke off from the national outfit and changed its name to Renovation Alliance. That kept more of its money here in the valley.
Over the years, the group’s mission and geographic reach expanded. Now, Renovation Alliance is active year-round, working with roughly 20 local churches, some area contractors and hundreds of volunteers. Last year, the latter donated 10,000 hours, said Ellie Rigby, the organization’s executive director.
She pegged the value of that donated labor at $200,000 “and that’s a low estimate,” Rigby said. On top of that, the group has an annual budget of $500,000, most of which comes from grants.
In 2019, Renovation Alliance repaired 130 different homes for needy people in the cities of Roanoke and Salem and in Roanoke, Craig, Botetourt, Floyd and Franklin counties. In many of those cases, there were multiple projects at each home — ramps, roofs, whatever.
The number of separate projects totaled 250, which seems like a lot for a bare-bones nonprofit that has two full-time employees and three part-timers.
Which brings us to the present, and Friday evening, when Renovation Alliance holds its first fundraiser to help keep the good deeds going. I learned about that from Lindsay McKinnon, the organization’s community development and outreach coordinator.
The family-friendly event is 5:30 p.m. Friday at Renovation Alliance’s headquarters on Eighth Street Southwest. Tickets are $25 per person (children cost less). Admission includes food, beverages such as craft beer, children’s activities and a silent auction for donated goods and services.
McKinnon, a former youth minister who moved to Roanoke from North Carolina 20 years ago, was a Renovation Alliance client long before she began working part time for the group. Her introduction to it occurred as a result of an almost unimaginable tragedy.
Four years ago, she and her husband, Thomas, lost their two young sons — Patrick, 10, and Logan, 5 — in an early-morning fire that destroyed the family home on Mount Chestnut Road in Roanoke County while some out-of-town friends visited.
McKinnon, her husband and the other family barely managed to escape. All the survivors were hospitalized. Damage was so severe that authorities were never able to determine the blaze’s cause.
After the couple were released from the hospital, some friends offered the McKinnons an in-law type apartment that had gone unused for years. Renovation Alliance stepped up and did repairs that made it habitable.
“Tom and I were all of a sudden homeless, and in this deep grief,” she told me. “Ellie used contractors who volunteered their time and in-kind donations.” And that helped the couple re-establish their lives.
The stories behind most of Renovation Alliance’s projects are rarely so tragic. But an elderly person with limited income and a badly leaking roof is definitely a person in need. The same applies to a disabled veteran who can’t afford a ramp to get in and out of the house.
McKinnon told me about one of the Renovation Alliance’s 2019 clients, an elderly woman who lives on Loudon Avenue Northwest and who suffers from heart and respiratory problems. Her front porch had rotted off and the house’s only air conditioning was a small window unit in one bedroom.
“She had literally stacked car batteries on top of each other to get in and out of her house,” McKinnon said.
In the hotter months, the woman holed up in her bedroom because the rest of the house was sweltering. And one day last year when she needed emergency transport to a hospital, first responders had trouble getting inside to rescue her.
A friend later helped the woman apply for help through Renovation Alliance. Last summer, its volunteers rebuilt her front porch, rear deck and installed central air conditioning.
Rigby told me the group’s projects range from minor — such as replacing worn treading on porch stairs — to major — such as HVAC systems or entire roof replacements.
Renovation Alliance typically learns of needy clients through the Council of Community Services’ 2-1-1 hotline or through social service agencies, Rigby said.
Some of the volunteers are good-hearted contractors, and others are relatively skilled men “who just enjoy doing work projects in service to others,” McKinnon said. Still others are less skilled — such as college students on spring break.
For example, a handful of students and faculty from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville are soon heading here on what Rigby termed an “alternative spring break.”
Rather than frolicking on beaches or other less wholesome activities, “they’re going to be building ramps in Roanoke,” Rigby said. The organization has a facility where volunteers build custom modular ramps in sections.
So that’s the kind of action you can help support by attending Friday night’s fundraiser, or donating goods or services to Renovation Alliance’s silent auction.
Among the items up for auction are lawn and garden tools, bedroom-design services, fire safety items, babysitting, dinner at Local Roots restaurant with a movie at The Grandin Theatre, a massage, computer consulting and a stay in a home in a Costa Rica beach town. McKinnon is still looking for other service donations such as puppy training, housecleaning, landscaping design and personal chef services.
All the money raised will be put to good use locally. And it will help leverage even more volunteer projects to help keep needy people safe, secure and in their homes.
