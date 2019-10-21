For what are you thankful?
Once a year since 2009 I’ve put that simple question to readers. Your complex answers always bowl me over. They’re touching stories of hope, sorrow, faith, remembrance and gratitude. The best ones enter two or three of those realms.
Here I am, asking you to do it once again. Tell us in writing why you’re thankful, and we’ll feature your answers in our Thanksgiving Day edition, the biggest and best-selling paper all year.
Last year’s version of “Thankful” featured a story about Virgil Cook, a retired Virginia Tech English professor who’s been blind since birth. It centered on how he met his wife, Elaine, as he pursued a master’s degree at Vanderbilt University in 1961.
It happened at a Christmas party that year. The girl who took Cook there ditched him. But he impressed Elaine with his talent at charades. Their first arranged outing was a double date with another couple. The foursome ventured to a drive-in movie that showed a triple feature of silent films.
Cook took it in stride. He has a good sense of humor. He proved it by choosing Jonathan Swift, the famed Anglo-Irish satirist, as the subject of his doctoral dissertation.
The couple married in 1962 and will celebrate 57 years of marriage in December.
“I’m thankful for the marvelous woman I met because I was stranded in the middle of that room. I’m thankful for the happy years that Elaine and I have spent together. I’m thankful for my children and grandchildren,” Cook told me.
In 2017, the question jazzed Cynthia Bowen, an eighth-grade English teacher at Cave Spring Middle School. One of the subjects she often slips into her classroom lessons is the importance of gratitude. When she put it to her pupils, they responded with a laundry list of good reasons to be thankful.
“I’m extraordinarily thankful for my creator, my mother Erica,” wrote Sarah Duff. “I take my mom for granted which I greatly regret because I know that if she wasn’t here I wouldn’t be complete, I’d be the exact opposite.”
So for what are you thankful? Please tell me by Nov. 12.
As you ponder an answer to that question, make sure you spend time on the “why” part. That’s where others will find the real meaning. And let’s establish a few other ground rules while we’re at it:
- Please steer clear of anything related to elections or politics. There’s already plenty of that stuff in this newspaper, and I’ll toss those responses.
- Don’t tell us you’re thankful for your spouse (or whomever) in purely general terms. Instead, tie it to an anecdote that illustrates his or her kindness, support, love, etc. That’s the kind of stuff others will understand best.
- Many of you tell me each year you’re thankful for God. That’s fine; surely it has great meaning to you. But it’s too vague to have much meaning to others. Tell us a story that illustrates the why and how.
- By Nov. 12, put your entries in an email to me, writing “thankful 2019” in the subject line. Or send them in a letter via snail mail to Dan Casey, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke VA 24011 (please write “Thankful” on the envelope).
- Attach a digital photo of yourself (head and shoulders), if you can.
- Make sure you include your name, locality and phone number (phone numbers won’t be published in the paper). I’ll sort through your responses and present many in the Thanksgiving column.
One year, the answer came from a Roanoke County grandmother, who recounted her granddaughter being born so premature that her diaper was the size of a cocktail napkin. The tiny baby grew into a thriving toddler.
Another year, Mary Anna Psathos Page was grateful for having adopted a dog, Jersey Boy, from the Roanoke SPCA. Why?
“In the end I did not rescue Jersey Boy,” she wrote. “He rescued me. He has turned out to be the most loving, gentle dog and companion. I’m thankful to have him in my life!”
Awwww!
