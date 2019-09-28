E. Duane Howard is one excited guy these days. The former Roanoke mayoral candidate (and occasional city hall gadfly) has some reason to be. Even though he spent a large chunk of his career working for airlines, Howard would much rather travel by train.
Early October is a perfect time to do that, because from right now, Virginia and Amtrak are running a promotion in which you can snag $10 fares on trips as far as Washington, D.C., through Oct. 10.
Let’s put that in context. If on Thursday you had booked an Amtrak ticket for a Friday (Sept. 27) train from Roanoke to the nation’s capital, the one-way fare would have set you back $70. Delay that journey by four days and your ticket could cost as little as $10.
That’s an 86% discount, which is nothing to sneeze at. Tickets are even cheaper for children 2 to 12 during the promotion. They’re $5, when the kids are accompanying a paying adult (one children’s discounted fare is allowed per accompanying adult).
The promotion celebrates 10 years of Virginia’s subsidized passenger rail service. Since then, passenger service has expanded from one route to four, and Amtrak now runs six daily round-trip trains in Virginia.
“This is the lowest-priced train ticket available so far in Virginia,” said Danny Plaugher, executive director of Virginians for High Speed Rail, a nonprofit passenger train advocacy group.
“We wanted to offer this discount to celebrate the anniversary, and to attract new riders,” said Jessica Cowardin, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
Plaugher cautioned that travelers ought to get their tickets soon because only 75% of the seats on each train in the promotional period are eligible for $10 fares. Once all those are sold, prices revert to the normal rate.
After a long hiatus in passenger rail service in Virginia, it resumed Oct. 1, 2009, when the Northeast Regional began serving Lynchburg from Washington.
A year later, Amtrak began running between Washington and Richmond. Passenger service to Norfolk — the first since 1977 — launched in November 2012.
Four more trains serving Richmond and Newport News were added in 2013. In 2017, Amtrak extended its Lynchburg line to Roanoke. This March, a second train to Norfolk went into service. The next planned extension is 2021, when Amtrak will add a third train to Norfolk, Cowardin said.
According to Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, ridership was up 8.3% in the first 10 months of fiscal 2019, and the average number of passengers annually exceeds 850,000.
Although the service is subsidized, ridership has been so strong that the subsidies are small, Plaugher noted. Ridership on the Lynchburg line is so strong that it requires no subsidy. It runs at a profit, he said.
Before he learned of the promotion, Howard already had booked an Oct. 19 trip to Alexandria for an undiscounted fare.
“I’m planning to have lunch with a friend at the Hard Times Cafe, and come back that day,” he told me. He kept that ticket, but was so jazzed by the discount that he booked two more single-day round trips, too. One is Tuesday and the other is Oct. 9.
He called our newsroom last week, asking us to help spread the word. So here it is.
Amtrak says the fare is valid on the Northeast Regional only, and only between Virginia destinations and/or Union Station in Washington.
Howard warned me to expect a few glitches in trying to book the discounted tickets on Amtrak.com
“It’s government-run, so nothing works,” he cracked. He was right.
The necessary promotional code is V110.
To give you an idea of the glitches, I found it impossible to book a Roanoke-to-Washington round trip Oct. 8 at the discounted rate each way. Amtrak.com would allow me to book only a one-way ticket to Washington for $10. So you may have to book your rides separately.
For one of the dates Howard’s traveling, Oct. 1, he was able to get the $10 fare to Washington, but the website charged him $43 for a return ticket. So he called Amtrak and got a ticket agent on the line.
The agent got him $10 fares each way on Oct. 9, and gave him a $33 voucher for future train travel because the online system overcharged him on his first trip. So you might want to book your fare by phone, rather than online.
