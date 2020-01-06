Probably by now, you’ve heard a hue and cry about the “great Virginia gun confiscation scheme” that’s about to be hatched in Richmond.
In response, elected boards in scores of Virginia’s (mostly rural) localities have declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, where local authorities promise not to enforce state or federal laws that violate the U.S. Constitution.
According to the more lurid propaganda now circulating, the Virginia National Guard will be going door-to-door, searching homes, seizing firearms, leaving law-abiding gun owners vulnerable to attacks by criminal hordes and organized gangs such as MS-13.
This frenzy will reach a crescendo in less than two weeks, when the Virginia Citizens Defense League — the most active and organized gun-rights group in the commonwealth — holds its annual Lobby Day Rally in Richmond on Jan. 20.
The VCDL has chartered at least 26 buses to transport pro-gun activists to the state capital, and its website lists at least 22 more buses organized by private entities.
The group ballyhoos the event as “the most important Lobby Day Rally that we have ever had.” And like the ill-fated “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville back in August 2017, recent publicity has attracted attention from nuts all over the country.
On YouTube, conspiracy-minded zealots are fanning flames and calling Virginia “ground zero” for Second Amendment rights in the United States. On Reddit.com’s popular subreddit, “r/The_Donald,” a bunch of anonymous digital cowboys relish the prospect of a new civil war over gun-control laws.
One wrote that it “ends with patriots shooting at an oppressive government and driving them out.” Another promised to make “a road trip to Virginia that might cost me my life.” Upon arrival, the latter author pledged to head “straight for the governor’s mansion.”
November’s elections are the nexus for most of this unnecessary hysteria. For the first time in 20 years, voters put the Democratic Party in control of both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates.
The Second Amendment crusaders got even more fired up last month by an idle, ill-thought-out comment by U.S. Rep. Don McEachin, D-Richmond. He entertained the notion of using the National Guard to enforce gun laws if Second Amendment sanctuaries refused to.
Gov. Ralph Northam quickly shrugged that off, but it didn’t stop a rancorous overreaction that could leave you wondering whether Democrats are about to turn the commonwealth into a fascist dictatorship.
Relax. It’s not going to happen. Probably there’ll be some changes to gun laws, and some long-overdue tightening of statutes that were increasingly relaxed during two decades of Republican rule.
But nobody’s going to be going door-to-door seizing firearms. And any legislation that passes is likely to be quite familiar to Virginia’s 8.57 million residents.
Consider just two major proposals on the table.
One handgun a month
The first is a one-handgun-per-a-month purchase limit. This is nothing new — it actually was law in Virginia from 1993 until 2012, when the Republican dominated General Assembly repealed it.
Lawmakers first enacted the limit after authorities in New York City and Washington, D.C., realized a large proportion of handguns used by criminals in those jurisdictions originated in the Old Dominion.
Although that law probably cost Virginia gun dealers some multi-handgun sales to straw buyers, the sky didn’t fall during the 19 years the limit was in effect. Has anyone heard a legitimate statistic showing that law prevented gun owners from defending themselves?
But something positive did result. Two years after enactment, the State Crime Commission found Virginia was no longer the No. 1 originating source of illegally trafficked handguns in some East Coast cities. The commonwealth moved down to the eighth position — a step in the right direction.
Local gun ordinances
The other is overturning Virginia’s ban on local firearms ordinances. Virginia used to allow local governments to adopt ordinances limiting the places residents could carry guns. The Roanoke City Council, for example, adopted a ban on firearms in city parks.
But in 2004, gun activists got that ordinance and every other locally adopted gun law overturned. The General Assembly banned any local law “governing the purchase, possession, transfer, ownership, carrying, storage or transporting of firearms, ammunition, or components or combination thereof.”
After that, the Roanoke City Council could not (and still can’t) ban guns during its public meetings, even following some apparent threats of violence.
Here’s perhaps the most ludicrous result of the law: In the summer of 2018, Roanoke was powerless to ban guns during a concert in the city-owned Berglund Center by pro-gun rocker Ted Nugent (who’s a National Rifle Association board member).
But under a 2010 attorney general’s opinion, Ted Nugent could prohibit guns during his concert in a city-owned building. And he did just that in 2018.
Why should Ted Nugent be allowed to ban guns in a city-owned building when Roanoke’s city government cannot? It’s ridiculous.
Those are among the reasonable “gun control” laws the General Assembly is considering enacting.
Have the Democrats proposed any unreasonable gun measures? Probably. But those are little more than eyebrow-raising bargaining chips designed to be given away during the lawmaking process.
So in the coming days, you can tune out the hue and cry from the Virginia Citizens Defense League and the kooks they’ve riled up all over America.
Yes, its members are loud, and they can make others even more feverish. But the group has lost the legislature, which was its primary relevance.
The VCDL has roughly 10,000 dues-paying members, and a total of 31,000 or so people on its VA-ALERT mailing list.
As we’re about to see, those numbers are minuscule in a state with nearly 8.6 million people.
