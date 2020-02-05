Many readers might be surprised to learn I once held a Virginia concealed handgun permit. It’s true. I obtained it in 2009. Then-state Sen. Ken Cuccinelli, of all people, helped me get it. So did Robert Marcus, the owner of Bob’s Gun Shop in Norfolk.
Even though I had never touched a handgun in my life.
Alas, the salad days of super-duper easy-to-get concealed carry permits may be drawing to an end.
Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly have moved legislation to tighten up the process just a bit.
Cuccinelli, currently the acting deputy director of homeland security in the Trump administration, probably couldn’t care less. But the current bill, assuming it passes and Gov. Ralph Northam signs it, is likely to hit Marcus right in his wallet.
He’s earned more than $1 million in the past 11 years marketing an online gun course that helps people qualify for Virginia concealed carry permits. With a computer, a credit card and an internet connection, you could take that course in the comfort of your own home.
While you were drinking beer — which is how I did it.
To understand how that came to be, we need to back up a bit, to 1995, when the number of concealed carry permits in the Old Dominion was miniscule compared to today.
Until then, permits could be obtained only with the approval of local judges — if they felt like it. A jurist could deny one for just about any reason.
But a law enacted in 1995 removed that discretion. So long as an adult met certain qualifications — no felony record, addiction treatment or involuntary psychiatric commitment were a few of them — a judge had to approve a concealed carry permit application.
Another requirement in the law was “proof that the applicant has demonstrated competence with a handgun.”
To meet that burden, the law said, someone had to complete “any firearms safety or training course or class available to the general public offered by a law-enforcement agency, junior college, college, or private or public institution or organization or firearms training school utilizing instructors certified by the National Rifle Association or the Department of Criminal Justice Services.”
In 2008, Marcus had a bright idea: He developed an hourlong online instructional video, using an NRA-certified instructor. Roughly 11 minutes of it was information about how to shoot a handgun. A company he formed, the Concealed Carry Institute, offered the course for $40.
“Attendees” had to score 75 or better on a simple 20-question quiz at the end. More than 99% of people who took the test passed, Marcus told me Wednesday. Once they did, their certificate of completion popped up on their computer screen. The press of a button could roll it off a printer in a few seconds.
However, a few Virginia judges balked at approving applicants who had completed online training. They believed the law required actual in-person attendance at some kind of class, such as a hunter-safety course.
So Marcus contributed $1,000 to Cuccinelli’s campaign fund and persuaded the senator to deftly amend the law. Cuccinelli’s measure required judges to accept electronic, video or online instruction as meeting the “demonstrated competence” requirement. And it passed both chambers of the legislature.
Although then-Gov. Tim Kaine vetoed the bill, the House and Senate each overrode that veto.
And that left Virginia in this posture: With a motor vehicle, you had to demonstrate some hands-on proficiency to get your first driver’s license. But there was no such requirement to get a Virginia concealed carry permit.
The new law took effect July 1, 2009. And a few days later, I plunked down $40 with a credit card and drank beer while I watched Marcus’ online video. Lo and behold — and despite the beer — I passed the quiz.
And even though I had never owned or laid a finger on a handgun, that certificate constituted the necessary “proof” I was competent with one.
In 2009, when I noted to Cuccinelli that it was a lot harder to get a driver’s license, he replied: “You don’t have any constitutional right to drive a car.”
But nobody has a right to carry a handgun concealed, either. To that, Cuccinelli said, “You’re at least in the universe of a constitutional right.”
Anyway, certificate in hand, and fingerprints submitted for a criminal background check, I plunked down an application fee and applied. And five or six weeks later, I received my concealed carry permit in the mail — even though I’d never touched a handgun in my life. It seemed insane.
Marcus told me Wednesday I was hardly the only one. More than 35,000 people have taken the Concealed Carry Institute’s online handgun course, he said. And then some other outfits got in the online gun-course game. Because of the competition, Marcus cut his price to $30.
The current measure would repeal online gun courses as meeting the “demonstrated competence” requirement for concealed carry permits. Marcus, of course, is against it. He noted that now there are online courses in “hunter safety, boat safety, ethics, sexual harassment” and ones for which universities will grant degrees.
“Apparently, gun owners are the only ones who can’t learn online,” he said.
I wouldn’t go that far.
But it does seem like, at least with respect to guns and concealed carry permits, sanity is once again prevailing in the General Assembly.
