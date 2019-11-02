Did you hear the one about three Republicans who walked into a bar?
The bartender said, “We don’t serve Republicans here.”
The Republicans replied, “That’s okay. We don’t serve you, either.”
The punch line might be funny if western Virginia’s three congressmen hadn’t echoed it in their recent words and deeds. For that they deserve some nicknames.
They are U.S. Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt; Morgan Griffith, R-Salem; and Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson. Thursday, each voted in lockstep with their House Republican colleagues — on the losing side — against formal rules under which the House will proceed with a public impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
A week earlier, Cline decried a lack of transparency in House Democrats’ probe into whether Trump improperly withheld congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine. Trump wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to first agree to investigate a Democratic political rival of Trump’s.
“The American people, especially those living in the Sixth District of Virginia, have the right to be informed about the ongoing effort by [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi to impeach this President,” Cline wrote in an Oct. 23 text to me.
Yet Thursday, he voted against a House process that would bring the evidence against Trump out in the open. In other words, Cline sided against the very transparency that only a week earlier he claimed to desire.
For that Cline has earned the nickname “Rep. See No Evil.”
After Thursday’s vote, Griffth declared: “I don’t think anything impeachable has happened.” He made that statement after voting against an inquiry to determine whether anything impeachable happened.
Hasn’t Griffith been listening to the news lately? Hasn’t he heard about the Trump-implicating opening statements of witnesses who have appeared before three bipartisan congressional committees? Those statements are public.
They strongly suggest the president withheld Ukraine aid until Ukraine agreed to a public, two-pronged investigation. The first part was into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s involvement in a Ukrainian gas company. The second was an already discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in America’s 2016 presidential election.
Trump could have used news of those probes against Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign.
One of those statements came from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a decorated Army veteran on the White House National Security Council staff. Another was from Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor, a Vietnam vet and lifelong Republican. A third was by Fiona Hill, whom Trump appointed to the National Security Council in 2017.
For such tone-deafness, Griffith earns the moniker “Rep. Hear No Evil.”
Riggleman, like Cline, is serving his first term in Congress.
On Sept. 24, after an anonymous whistleblower initiated the current furor by complaining about Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine, Riggleman tweeted: “This political distraction is based upon a secondhand account by an unnamed insider. Let’s consider the source before we engage in political histrionics.”
No longer is much secondhand. Now we have the statements by Vindman, Taylor and Hill — and others. Those paint a jaw-dropping picture of a president’s foreign-policy machinations for domestic political gain.
What does Riggleman say about those statements? Zip, nothing, nada. Only, “There’s no way I’m going to vote to affirm an inquiry that’s really partisan.”
Duh. Had Riggleman or any other Republican voted for the inquiry, it would have been bipartisan.
We shall call him, “Rep. Speak No Evil.”
What exactly would Trump have to do to make western Virginia’s three congressmen side with investigating the president’s actions? Would anything cut that mustard?
Republicans didn’t always seem so possessed by Trump mania.
Go back to 2015 and 2016, before Trump secured the Republican nomination, before he won the election with 46 percent of the vote against an opponent who garnered 2.86 million more ballots.
Back in those good old days, members of the GOP had their eyes and ears open. They seemed less afraid to speak honestly about the potential tragedy of a Trump presidency. Consider what three Republicans said then. Today, each is a senator who will be a juror if a Trump impeachment trial occurs.
First up is Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina. Here’s what he said on CNN on Dec. 8, 2015, when Graham was still vying against Trump for the 2016 GOP nomination:
“He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party. He doesn’t represent the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for — I’ve been in the Air Force for 33 years; I retired this June. He’s the ISIL ‘Man of the Year’ by the way. I just got back from Iraq a week ago this Monday.
“What Mr. Trump is doing — and I don’t think he has a clue about anything — … he’s putting our soldiers and diplomats at risk, he’s empowering the enemy.”
Graham wrapped up that interview with: “You know how to make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.”
Then there was (now) Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who wasn’t seeking the Republican presidential nomination, on March 3, 2016:
“Here’s what I know: Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud, his promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University. He’s playing the members of the American public for suckers. He gets a free ride to the White House, and all we get is a lousy hat. His domestic policies would lead to recession; his foreign policies would make America and the world less safe. He has neither the temperament nor the judgment to be president, and his personal qualities would mean that America would cease to be a shining city on a hill.”
And finally, there’s Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was running against Trump, on May 3, 2016. He said of Trump:
“He is a pathological liar. He doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies. He lies practically every word that comes out of his mouth. And, in a pattern that I think is straight out of a psychology textbook, his pattern is to accuse everybody else of lying. … It’s simply a mindless yell — whatever he does, he accuses everybody else of doing.”
Graham, Romney and Cruz were right on the money. Cline, Griffith and Riggleman can’t or won’t see it.
It must be difficult to have TDS. Did you not read the transcript of the call? Or if you did read it, could you not understand, what quid pro quo means. VP Biden was blatant with this, so just compare the difference.
