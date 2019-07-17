A local church has stepped forward to help a Roanoke County couple fix a rotting deck they said they believed would be replaced following a local radio station promotion more than a year ago.
Melrose Baptist Church members were among readers who reached out to Doug and Patty Huffman after I wrote about their deck. It is set at the rear of the couple’s home and is the only way they can easily get their severely disabled teenage daughter, Jaedyn, in and out of the house.
More than a year ago, the parents of three thought they were getting a new deck after they were selected in a “Three Wishes” promotion by WSLQ-FM and Stan Seymour, the owner of local Bojangles Chicken franchises.
Seymour, who’s now running for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors in the Cave Spring District, visited the couple’s home in the North Lakes subdivision last summer and said he would partner on the project with local contractor Family Builders LLC.
A year passed, and neither repairs nor construction happened. The Huffmans, meanwhile, spent money they had been saving for a new deck on a used wheelchair-accessible van.
The couple adopted Jaedyn, 15, as a baby. An infection she suffered as a toddler damaged her brain, leaving her with the intellectual capability of an infant. The couple feed Jaedyn through a tube in her abdomen. She cannot walk.
The Huffmans said they thought Seymour promised them a new deck; he said he promised only to repair the existing deck and build a roof over part of it to keep Jaedyn out of bad weather as she entered and left the house.
After I began asking questions about the year-long delay, Seymour last month presented the couple with a contract. They declined to sign it because they said they believed the scope of work outlined was significantly less than what Seymour had promised. He disputed that.
Shortly after the June 27 column, readers began reaching out to the Huffmans. Owners of Kads Construction Chris Dangerfield and his wife, Amy, of Roanoke County, came with their three children to meet the Huffmans, Patty said.
The couple also heard from Melrose Baptist, set on Peters Creek Road, near the North Lakes subdivision.
“We found out about the need from your article,” said Butch Meredith, a local contractor who also serves as coordinator for the church’s adult mission team.
“This thing we read in the paper about the Huffmans’ problem, we thought, ‘Gee whiz, they’re members of our church. Let’s do what we can to make it happen,’ ” Meredith said.
The Huffmans’ deck is at least 15 years old. Meredith said it’s in decent shape, except for a rotting joist. The mission team proposed pressure washing the structure and replacing the joist and other boards found to be rotten after the pressure wash.
“It needs extra support in other places” as well as some screws and tightening and re-staining, Meredith said. That’s what Meredith proposed in a recent meeting with the Huffmans.
The church’s adult mission team has been working on projects for about 15 years and includes roughly 20 people ages 50 to 80, Meredith said. The group usually completes an out-of-town construction project once a year, although it worked two projects annually in Louisiana for three years following 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.
More recently, Meredith said, “we’ve been doing some projects around town.”
Huffman told me she and her husband chose the church’s proposal over Dangerfield’s plan to replace the deck. Chris Dangerfield told me he and Amy launched Kads Construction last fall, they are its only employees and would rely on donated materials.
“We really appreciate his offer and he’s welcome to come and help the workers from the church,” Patty Huffman said.
Sept. 1 is the target date to have the deck repaired, she said.
“We’re going to get this done, get the deck all clean and new-looking and tight,” Meredith said.
The mission team might return in the fall to build a covered walkway between an elevator and the Huffmans’ second-story rear sliding door used to get Jaedyn in and out of the house.
“It’s not rocket science,” Meredith said. “Our group has the skill set to do it.”