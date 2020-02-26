One of the basic rules for an upcoming chili cook-off at Virginia Western Community College is no professional chefs. Another: No store-bought chili masquerading as home-cooked stuff. A third is the minimum entry is four quarts of chili.
In other words, amateur competitors may not show up with a gallon from Wendy’s or the Texas Tavern and pimp it as their own creation. Judges will disqualify anyone who dares to pull such a trick. I know, because I’m one of them.
The contest is March 9 from noon to 2 p.m. There’s no entry fee for cooks seeking validation that their chili is the best in the valley. (The deadline for entrants is March 4.) Chili tasters, meanwhile, pay a $7 donation ($5 for students). For that, they can taste as much chili as they’d like until it runs out. A sideline cookie bake-off (no brownies or bars allowed) will serve as dessert.
Yours truly will be joined by fellow judges Craig Harris , Virginia Western’s police chief; local restaurateur Kat Pascal, co-owner of Farmburguesa; and Joe Stanley, owner of Upcycled Gifts. It sounds like fun, but the proceeds from the event touch on a serious subject: college student hunger.
Money raised through the cook-off and bake-off will support Virginia Western’s Student Co-op, a formal food pantry the college launched last year. That happened thanks to dual $10,000 donations from Kroger and Kraft-Heinz, plus $2,000 kicked in by faculty and staff.
It was based on a cobbled-together pantry operation that distributed food donated by faculty and staff from tables in the library, fitness center and student center, said Josh Meyer, a spokesman for the college. It goes back a couple of years.
“That was kind of an informal food closet,” Meyer said.
The co-op centralized those efforts in a single office in the Student Life Center, with fresh paint and real grocery shelves. Those were stocked mostly with nonperishable foods such as macaroni and cheese, pasta and sauces, oatmeal, energy bars and tins of meat and fish. The co-op also has a cooler for items like cheese and yogurt that require refrigeration, Meyer said.
Virginia Western officials launched it after a 2019 survey that probably opened their eyes.
It revealed that more than 1 in 6 students who enter Virginia Western through the Community College Access Program acknowledged “food insecurity.” (CCAP offers up to three years’ free or reduced-price tuition at VWCC for qualified public — and some private — school students from the Roanoke Valley.)
And those are the ones who admitted to problems getting enough to eat. Across the commonwealth, the real problem may even be worse than the study indicated.
“The reality is, despite the great value of our education, it is estimated that as many as 50% of Virginia’s community college students suffer from food insecurity,” Robert Sandel, president of Virginia Western, said in a news release at the co-op’s launch. “That means instead of concentrating on their studies, these students are focused on a grumbling stomach or how they can secure their family’s next meal.”
For Kroger executive David Dantzler, who serves on the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation, the co-op seemed like an opportunity to reach an underserved population that dovetailed with the grocer’s Zero Hunger/Zero Waste vision.
“The survey served as a wake-up call for me about how Kroger’s vision and the community college’s intersected,” Dantzler told me.
The college’s co-op is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It has an attendant but works largely on the honor system. Hungry students come and take the food they need. In its first six months, 355 different students made more than 2,160 co-op visits.
The initial donations that launched the operation will last roughly a year, through August. That’s why the college’s foundation is raising money now to keep the co-op going.
The cook-off and bake-off is one way they’re doing it. That’s occurred in previous years, though not as a fundraiser and mostly as an employee morale-builder, Meyer told me.
For chili, the contest is divided into three divisions: traditional beef chili (with or without beans), nontraditional “Anything Goes” chili that’s made with other meat (or none at all) and the fearsome-sounding “Hot & Spicy” category for which organizers have challenged entrants to “make us weep!”
The judged winners of each category will get $25 Kroger gift cards and a wooden spoon. There’s also a “fan favorite” competition in which attendees vote for the best chili and cookies. Winners of those each get an Instant Pot.
All entrants are entered in a sweepstakes drawing for a 50-inch flat-screen TV. There’s also a door prize for attendees from the Ladles & Linens Kitchen Shoppe on the Roanoke City Market.
Hope to see you there.
