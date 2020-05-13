Imagine dashing into a blazing day care center that’s full of preschoolers. Or jumping into an ocean riptide that’s pulling swimmers out to sea. Those are metaphors for the place one Carilion Clinic physician has landed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her name is Dr. Suzanna Jamison. She’s board certified in internal medicine and psychiatry. Under normal circumstances, she sees patients at Carilion’s Riverside campus just off South Jefferson Street. But for more than a month, she’s been serving at Queens Hospital Center in Queens, New York, on the literal front line of the battle against the novel coronavirus.
According to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic by locality, Queens County is currently the hardest hit locality in the United States, with nearly 57,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,529 deaths.
Jamison, 55, and I got a couple of chances to chat this week over the phone, before she began a typical nine-hour day, dressed head-to-toe in personal protective equipment.
The conversations were revealing. For example, Jamison has an extraordinary background for a physician. One of her first jobs as an adult was interrogating people fleeing communist Poland during the Cold War. Her first college degree was in business management.
Hannah Curtis, a Carilion spokeswoman, said Jamison is the only Carilion doctor she is aware of who’s in New York fighting the pandemic. But at least one nurse, Tracy Kidd, also has been deployed there, Curtis said.
“We are proud of the work our providers do on the front lines of care every day,” said Dr. Patrice Weiss, Carilion’s chief medical officer. “Dr. Jamison’s support of her peers in a hot spot like New York City illustrates the dedication that she brings to patient care. She exemplifies the compassion, commitment, and courage that we strive for at Carilion. “
How did a doctor from Roanoke end up in New York treating patients in the middle of the pandemic?
The answer: The U.S. Army sent her there.
Jamison is a reserve lieutenant colonel with the 804th Medical Brigade, based in Devens, Massachusetts. Its members include nurses, medics, physicians, occupational therapists, respiratory therapists and other health care workers.
“We usually organize in field hospitals to work in a combat environment,” Jamison told me. For the pandemic, the 804th created and mobilized into “an urban augmentation medical task force.”
Since just before Easter weekend, its members have been helping the city cope with a surge of COVID-19 cases.
The Army activated Jamison on March 26. After she reported to her unit in Devens, she and other members were sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, and then into New York City. Queens is one of its most densely populated boroughs.
“It’s like a melting pot here,” she said, with many different ethnicities and “a lot of multi-generational families living in the same place.”
Unit members also have been detailed to other health care facilities, including an emergency hospital set up in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. That later closed as new COVID-19 infections in New York began subsiding.
“First, there was a surge of patients,” which the unit helped treat, Jamison said. Her initial duties involved screening hospital workers for COVID-19 symptoms.
Then, their hospital workers’ ranks began falling as they or close family members began contracting the virus — and in some instances dying.
Sometimes, healthy hospital staffers couldn’t return to work because they had family members with compromised immune systems, and working would risk exposing their loved ones.
“They were overworked, sick, bereaved,” Jamison said. The Army task force members served as replacement health care workers. They’re living in a Manhattan hotel. Vans transport them back and forth to their assignments in the morning and evenings.
Most recently, Jamison has been working in the hospital’s Psychiatric Emergency Department, which itself has been overwhelmed with patients because “a lot of day treatment programs have closed their doors due to the pandemic.”
She’s also performing administrative duties overseeing the military task force.
Jamison is not necessarily treating people suffering from the virus. But because many people who have it display no symptoms, neither she nor other staff at the hospital take any chances.
“We don’t know exactly how long [COVID-19] lives on various surfaces. We all have to be careful,” she said.
One patient she saw recently was a taxi driver from India who felt fine, but tested positive for COVID-19.
“You can imagine, if he wanted to get out and earn a living, how much close proximity he’d be in to others,” Jamison said.
An out-of-the-ordinary career path led Jamison into medicine. A native of New Orleans, Jamison enlisted in the Army in 1984, not long after graduating high school there. She spent six years with an intelligence battalion in Munich, Germany, interrogating and debriefing Polish emigrés.
That’s where she met her husband, Wynn Jamison, who grew up in Roanoke. He was a foreign-language interrogator for the Army.
During her time on active duty, she began studying in an extension program of the University of Maryland.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management in 1992, and then studied at the University of Virginia, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing, the latter in 1995.
She worked in psychiatric nursing for five years before attending the medical school at Louisiana State University, where she earned her medical degree in 2004. She finished a joint residency program in internal medicine and psychiatry at Carilion in 2009.
What has she learned about coronavirus in the last month?
“One of the problems with COVID is, it’s very sneaky,” she told me. “People often don’t realize they have it.” Even the tests for the virus have a high negative rate, she said. People can look fine and feel fine and still have it and spread it.
And what does that portend for the near future, as governors gradually relax stay-in-place orders? Jamison couldn’t say.
“We feel like it’s a matter of when, not if [another] surge is coming,” she said. “But nobody knows for sure. We just don’t know.”
