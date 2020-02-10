It’s hard not to admire people who are constantly thinking of others, you know? That sort of explains the warmth I felt when I read Ed Noell’s kind email from Jan. 23.
“Have you considered retirement?” Noell wrote. “I retired 17 years ago, now have six [Saturdays] and one [Sunday] every week and love it. Besides, it would make a lot, and I mean a lot, of people happy.”
What a remarkably selfless person, I thought. So concerned about my senior years!
The answer to the question is, absolutely. I’ll be 62 this year and I’ve indeed considered retiring. After all, I’ve been working pretty consistently since age 11, when I delivered newspapers in New Jersey. I’ve worked full time since 1980, except for a brief spell in 1984 when I went back to college and earned a degree.
But the sad truth is, I can’t afford to retire, at least yet. That’s a reality of supporting a family of six on a newspaper salary.
That’s not to suggest newspaper publishers are penurious or anything (although most could teach Jack Benny some lessons in stinginess). For example, I’m certain no publisher would ever pay one of their workers less than the federal minimum wage, no matter how much they dreamt of that goal during their comfortable slumbers.
Noell is hardly the only reader thinking about my future. Reader Frank Ellis of Roanoke County is, too. Frank regularly sends me the most incredible pro-Trump ravings I’ve ever read. Those are highly entertaining for anyone who enjoys living in an alternate universe or who gets their kicks reading sheer insanity.
Frank sounded positively tickled after a couple of recent sarcasm-filled columns about West Virginia.
“Sounds like you may be thinking of moving over there?” he wrote hopefully on Jan. 28. “Then too, we would all miss you very much.”
Ho, ho, ho.
The best of all came from Mark Murray of Bedford County. He and I engaged in a back-and-forth recently about the relatively awfulness (his belief) of “blue” states versus “red” states.
I won’t bore you with those details because that’s not the point. The point was the masterful idea Murray voiced at the end: “A fund-me page should be started to move you to one of these rat nests of liberalism.”
What a great idea! I think Murray may be onto something. And I’d bet Ed Noell and Frank Ellis and legions of others would consider contributing.
Now, there are certain ethical considerations in play, of course. For example, employees in The Roanoke Times news department are not allowed to accept anything of value. That doesn’t apply to a cup of coffee but it does to pretty much anything beyond that.
That’s to avoid the appearance that our coverage can be influenced, one way or the other, with sports tickets or a nice lunch or dinner or a travel junket or something like that. Most newsrooms have similar rules and nobody really quibbles with them.
However, I think I’ve found a loophole.
Nowhere do the rules suggest we ink-stained wretches cannot be incentivized into retirement. And if the money was raised in some kind of GoFundMe account, I wouldn’t be subject to those guidelines, provided I quit before I received that cash.
Another important consideration is the amount. For that I have settled on an arbitrary but nice round sum: $1 million.
That may sound like a lot of money. But it’s not when spread over this newspaper’s entire readership. I imagine that $20 to $30 per reader would get us there. Surely thousands of readers I’ve tormented for the past 11 years would find that a bargain if it removed me from these pages for all time.
Larger amounts from particularly passionate and motivated readers — such as Trump supporters or members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League — also would be accepted. And I’d feel obligated to give some sort of special recognition to anyone who put up $1,000 or more.
Of course, there are also readers who like this column, and who regularly let me know. Thank you, folks! For fairness’ sake, we should let them play the game, too. We can have competing GoFundMe accounts. One would be named “Dan Retires,” and the other would be “Dan Writes On.”
I would follow the advice of whichever fund raised the most money, if together they exceeded $1 million.
If that was “Retires,” I’d quit and cash in both funds and disappear to someplace quiet and economical such as Ecuador, Belize, Portugal or maybe even certain spots in Mexico. You’d never hear or read a peep out of me again. What a relief!
If “Writes On” raised more, or the total didn’t exceed the threshold, you all would be stuck with me, at least for the time being. In that case, I couldn’t accept the money. Instead I’d give it to some worthy charity, such as Meals on Wheels or the Boys and Girls Club.
In that case I’d keep torturing the readers who hate this column. Which ought to be a powerful incentive for the “Retires” faction.
So get to work, people. Raising $1 million should be easy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.