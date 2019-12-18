When last we visited the issue of stuttering video and audio on MSNBC, a single cable subscriber from Roanoke’s Raleigh Court neighborhood was complaining.
Bill Hackworth, a former Roanoke city attorney, seemed skeptical anyone would deliberately interfere with the liberal-leaning news channel’s coverage. But he allowed that his legal career rendered him naturally suspicious.
That was last week. Margaret-Hunter Wade, a spokeswoman for Cox Communications, responded: “We checked our monitoring tools and do not see any issues with MSNBC over the past week and similarly have not heard an elevated level of customer concerns regarding their MSNBC feed.”
The ink was barely dry on that column when my phone began ringing and my inbox filled up with more complaints. Each was from a Cox cable subscriber, and their common grumble echoed Hackworth’s. Among all the channels in the Cox lineup, MSNBC — and only MSNBC — was at times unwatchable.
The grievances stretched from Hunting Hills, a tony southwest Roanoke County neighborhood, to the city’s northeast quadrant near Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
“Hi, Dan. I’m having the same problem with MSNBC as Bill Hackworth is, and only on MSNBC,” wrote Gerry Jennings. “It’s been happening for weeks now.”
Jennings lives off Grandin Road, near where it turns into Garst Mill Road, which is not far from Hackworth. He first contacted Cox about the problem Dec. 11, a day before the column was published.
“They asked if I had troubleshooted this issue, but I told them I have no idea how I would go about that in this case, and they did not suggest any way to do so, other than to check my cable connections,” Jennings added. “So now they have scheduled a technician to visit.”
Jennings later told me the technician showed up the same evening the column appeared, and told him it was his third service call that day for MSNBC reception problems.
Next up was Steve Hatchett.
“Like Mr. Hackworth stated in your 12/12 column, I too, experience a ‘stutter’ or buffering problems with MSNBC programming on Cox Cable,” he wrote. “This has happened in the past; and again, like Mr. Hackworth, I couldn’t help but wonder if there was chicanery afoot!”
Hatchett lives in the same general neighborhood as Hackworth and Jennings, and it was happening on his TV the morning the column appeared.
“I wonder if it is just a Cox problem with their equipment that services this portion of their broadcast area rather than some conspiracy against a ‘forward leaning’ news channel!” Hatchett added. “However, inquiring minds would like to know, eh; and, as [we] all know, anything is possible in these crazy and fraught times.”
A phoned-in complaint from Gary Lee put that notion to rest — Lee lives in northeast Roanoke, near the airport. Lee also called a Cox technician to his home; Lee said that guy told Lee he suspected the problem was with MSNBC and not Cox.
“I am adding my ‘voice’ to the video/audio stuttering issue brought up by Bill Hackworth,” wrote Barbara Goodwin. “I am experiencing the same issue with MSNBC out of the northeast area of Roanoke city. Your article states the local Cox representative says ‘they’ve not heard an elevated level of customer concerns regarding the MSNBC feed.’ ”
She added: “I have a feeling a lot of Cox customers have not called simply because it’s considered just one of those aggravations associated with cable transmissions that will eventually correct itself through the magic of internal cable gremlins.”
Kellogg Hunt in Hunting Hills wrote this: “I am a Cox cable subscriber and have been experiencing for at least the last 6 weeks or so the exact phenomenon that Bill Hackworth described. The audio and visual stuttering occurs on both of my TV’s and ONLY on MSNBC.
“It is markedly more frequent after 4 p.m. and through the 4-10 p.m. programming. I have tried the usual Cox customer service advice to unplug and replug the set and that has not been successful in alleviating the problem.”
And Rose Overington, who lives in Roanoke’s West End neighborhood, wrote: “I am also having trouble with the signal for MSNBC. For what it’s worth, I called Cox Cable this morning to look into this.”
Robert Beightol, who lives in Southwest Roanoke County, voiced the same complaint. So did a woman who lives in the Deyerle neighborhood (she texted me) and a caller from the Oak Grove area.
Hackworth told me that late last week Cox called his phone and left a voicemail message. It “said that their ‘main office’ had found some glitches on MSNBC and have corrected them,” he told me. “We will see! I have heard from others who have been experiencing the same problems that I had. Thanks for writing about the problem and getting Cox to act.”
I reached out to both MSNBC and Cox regarding these issues. Tuesday, a spokesman for the network called and would speak on background only. He sounded doubtful the problem was on its end.
I also heard back from Wade, the Cox spokeswoman. Turns out the company discovered there was a problem after all.
“We take pride in ensuring that our customers have access to reliable television service,” she wrote. “We were able to replicate the intermittent tiling experienced on MSNBC by a few Roanoke customers last week. Adjustments have been made to the equipment; since then we haven’t seen any issues on MSNBC.
“Because the tiling was so irregular, our monitoring tools didn’t pick it up. As a reminder, we encourage our customers to reach out to us should they experience issues with any of their services so we can help make things right.”
I read her comments to Gerry Jennings over the phone. He told me he was impressed with the speed at which Cox was able to get a technician to his house after he called the company.
Still, “I bet we would still be having the problem if your piece hadn’t run in the paper,” he said.
I am also having problems with getting a clear or sensible feed from MSNBC. Who can I call to thank.
I definitely think there is something dark and sinister involved. Perhaps it might be a Russian hack. I bet a Trumpster is behind it!
My suggestion is don't watch MSNBC. You'll probably be a happier for it.
