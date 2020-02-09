Capping a roughly five-minute presentation in Richmond on Tuesday morning, Bristol City Manager Randall Eads turned to the audience in the Virginia General Assembly’s Pocahontas Building. He asked that anyone present from the small city on the Virginia-Tennessee border stand if they supported a hotel-and-casino proposal in a derelict Bristol shopping center.
A bunch in the hearing room rose to their feet, including a small group from Bristol’s New Hope Baptist Church — not your typical pro-gambling advocates. Later, some of the church members and its pastor posed for a photo with Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth. She’s the patron of a bill that could lead to casino gambling in Bristol, Portsmouth, Richmond, Danville and Norfolk.
It’s an issue front and center before Virginia lawmakers right now, in part because of a torrent of pro-casino money flowing through the state capital.
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, which tracks campaign donations to state lawmakers, caucuses and political party committees, much of that can be linked to the chief investors in the Bristol casino, coal barons Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy.
Since 2017, McGlothlin, Stacy, some allies and companies in which they’re involved have legally pumped more than $1 million into political coffers in Richmond. Much of it was through a PAC to which McGlothlin, Stacy and related entities contributed more than $500,000 in 2019 alone. It’s named “Betting on Virginia Jobs.”
McGlothlin and Stacy want to put a casino-entertainment complex at the abandoned Bristol Mall, which is in the city and a stone’s throw off Interstate 81. And they’re backing Lucas’ legislation, which limits casino gambling in far Southwest Virginia to within Bristol’s city limits.
Meanwhile, the North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has proposed a rival casino and entertainment complex less than a mile away in Washington County. Besides hotels and a casino, it would sport a 15,000-seat amphitheater, a water park and something called “a mountain coaster.” Steve Johnson, a Bristol-area developer, is working with the Cherokees on the deal.
But the way Lucas’ bill is written, no casino would be allowed in Washington County. So the Cherokees would be frozen out.
And now, questions are arising over gaming-interest money being passed around outside Richmond, too. Those stem from a curious conversation I had Thursday with Monica Franks, a Bristol resident who told me she was paid $100 in cash as part of the delegation from New Hope Baptist Church that traveled to Richmond last week.
It was an overnight trip, with food and lodging provided, Franks said. She’s unsure who picked up the tab.
One thing Franks wanted to make clear: She’s not in favor of casino gambling in Bristol. She didn’t stand up in the Pocahontas Building hearing room Tuesday morning at Bristol City Manager Randall Eads’ call. She stayed sitting down, she said. Nor did she pose for the photo with Lucas.
“I don’t think [casino gambling’s] a good idea,” Franks told me. “Everybody else on the trip is for it.”
Franks told me the delegation met in Bristol on Monday afternoon. In all, 13 people made the five-hour journey in a Nissan van, “including a driver they hired,” she said. The van was headed to Richmond by 2:30 p.m.
“They gave it [the money] to us before we left Bristol,” Franks said.
“Didn’t you feel a little strange accepting it?” I asked her.
“No,” Franks replied. “Not whatsoever. When they gave it to us, I said, ‘I’m against this.’ They knew up front. Why they gave the money, I don’t know.”
I asked, “Who’s they?”
“Pastor Reid gave it to us,” she said. “He said, ‘Thank you and here’s $100.’”
Franks said she went on the trip because she wanted to see how laws are made in Richmond, and that, “I don’t watch the news. I don’t read the newspaper.”
By the time the group arrived, people were hungry. Franks said they dined at Sam Miller’s, a joint in tony Shockoe Slip that sports white tablecloths and interior brick walls. Online, it bills itself as “one of Richmond’s most historic restaurants.”
Sam Miller’s website doesn’t list prices for dinner entrees, such as “14 oz ribeye with fingerling potatoes, vegetable medley, chimichurri.” But at lunchtime, a dozen raw oysters will set you back $30.
Franks told me she didn’t pay for her meal and she wasn’t sure who did.
After dinner, the group retired to a Holiday Inn. There are several of that brand around Richmond. Franks wasn’t sure which one they stayed at, but “It was five minutes from the Capitol,” she said.
I asked who paid for the hotel, and Franks said she didn’t know. She said the group attended the hearing Tuesday morning, and got back to Bristol right around midnight Tuesday night.
Franks referred me to New Hope Baptist Church Pastor William J. Reid, and she gave me his phone number. He answered when I called.
Reid in the past has spoken favorably about gambling in Bristol, according to the Bristol Herald Courier. Thursday he told me he’s in favor of it “for the economical resources it will provide our city.”
He added: “I’ve worked very close with city council” on the issue. Some members of the council helped him put the trip together, he said. When I asked him to name them, Reid said that information was “privileged.”
I said, “I understand the people on the trip got paid.” Reid replied, “That’s not right.”
When I noted Monica Franks told me she got money, Reid said, “I gave her $100 to help her along.” But not everyone on the trip got money, he added.
I asked him who paid for the dinners at Sam Miller’s.
“I have no idea,” Reid said. “I was told it was taken care of.”
I said, “Who paid for the hotels?”
“It was taken care of,” Reid replied.
I tried again: “Who told you it was taken care of?”
“I’m not going to answer any more questions,” Reid said. “Why don’t you call the senators in Richmond, or the investors in Bristol?”
I tried, but I didn’t get very far. Thursday night I called Jim McGlothlin, but he said he was in the middle of a dinner party. I tried again Friday morning. Andy Poarch, a lawyer who works for a public relations company called Alliance Group — which is working on McGlothlin’s casino proposal — returned that call.
I asked him who paid for the church members’ trip.
“I don’t know the details around that,” Poarch said. “I do know Pastor Reid was present in Richmond this week. He also came last year [when a similar bill was referred to study]. He sees the benefits of the project.”
Next I called Bristol City Manager Randall Eads, and city Councilman Anthony Farnum. Both posed with the church members in the picture with Lucas after the hearing. Neither returned my voicemail messages.
Somebody, however, paid for that van and driver. And a dozen or so dinners at a restaurant where oysters sell for 30 bucks per dozen at lunch. And the hotel rooms in Richmond, which go for a pretty penny during the General Assembly sessions, when they’re in high demand.
And who footed the bill for the $100 that Moncia Franks received? Was it really her casino-promoting Baptist preacher?
For now, I reckon all that will remain a mystery. But stay tuned. The saga of casino gambling in Richmond is far from over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.