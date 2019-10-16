An inventory of Dominic Marletta’s life reveals a number of intriguing facets:
One, he’s of Italian descent and still has scads of cousins on the island of Sicily.
Two, he obtained his college degree in finance and used to work in that industry in Miami. That city’s a rotten place for single guys in their 20s who want to live long and healthy lives, he advised.
Three, for the past dozen or so years he’s owned and operated Mamma Maria’s, the well-known (four stars on Yelp!) Italian restaurant in Salem.
Four, he’s a husband.
Five, he’s a cancer survivor.
Beyond all that, the 39-year-old is a car freak. It’s a sickness, he admits.
“My wife [Nicole] says, ‘Why do you keep buying cars? It’s just a hunk of metal,’ ” Marletta told me. “She’ll never understand.”
How many vehicles does Marletta own? He seemed reluctant to answer the question. His large garage holds four, not counting Nicole’s Subaru Outback. Another’s in the shop. More are stored elsewhere.
“My dad’s a car guy,” he explained. “But he’s into Italian cars.”
Marletta’s particular fetish is for BMWs, the German vehicle known as “the ultimate driving machine.” That’s what brought us together. Recently, on Craigslist and Facebook, he put up for sale a beautifully restored 1972 fjord blue BMW 2002 Tii.
In color and many other respects, it’s nearly identical to my very first car, a 1967 BMW 1600 coupe. I paid $300 for that miniscule boxy beauty in 1978, named him “Wolfgang” and drove it until 1980, when the transmission crapped out.
By far, Wolfgang was the luckiest car I ever owned. In two years driving him, I talked myself out of three arrests, and the car starred in many other non-police-related adventures. Though Wolfgang’s 6-volt battery wouldn’t turn over the engine when temps were under 50, the four-speed manual was so light, a simple shove could get him going every time.
Anyway, as soon as I saw Marletta’s ad, I contacted him. I wanted a ride in that car, a trip down memory lane, so to speak. But there were a couple hitches.
First, Marletta works long hours six days a week, and the ad indicated he has little tolerance for time wasters and tire kickers.
Second, his asking price was $27,000, cash or cashier’s check. To put it mildly, that’s a huge stretch for an ink-stained wretch. Nor did I have $25,000, which is what Marletta says he’ll take. He said he’s in no rush to sell.
But I had a proposition: Give me a spin in your car, and I’ll write about it with a nice spread in the paper. “You can’t buy that kind of advertising,” I pitched. He agreed.
Sunday afternoon I went out to Glenvar with a friend, Harry Schwarz, who owned a 2002 sedan back in the early ’80s. Two of the other cars in Marletta’s garage are also BMWs (including another 2002). We poked around for awhile, talked about Beamers. Marletta didn’t have time to take us for a spin, though.
Tuesday morning, I was back at his place with photographer Heather Rousseau. Marletta took us out on Poor Mountain and Harborwood roads, two of the windiest in the Glenvar area. Only a couple times did I feel the need to grab a handle on the car’s ceiling.
Marletta’s BMW is different from Wolfgang in a few respects. It’s five years younger and has a 2.0 liter, fuel-injected four-cylinder engine (Wolfgang’s was 1.6 liters and sported a carburetor). Like my old car, Marletta’s 2002 has no air conditioning, and its oversized steering wheel compensates for the lack of power steering.
It’s got circular taillights known as “roundies,” a hotly sought-after attribute among addicts for antique BMWs. (The taillights on later versions were rectangular, which are much less desirable.)
He’s the third owner. He bought it a little more than a year ago from the second owners, a couple of brothers in Vermont who had it for 40 years, he said. They’re the ones who restored it, Marletta said.
“I have the receipts,” he told me. “They spent $26,000 to $28,000 to restore it in 2006.”
BMW started making the 1600 in 1966. It was the first model in what became known as the “02 Series,” a line of mostly two-door compacts. The most famous version in the series was the 2002. All of them were tiny and boxy. When Car & Driver reviewed the 1600 in 1967, the magazine called it “the best $2,500 car we’ve ever driven.” (Marletta said his later model sold for about $4,500 when it was new.)
“This is the car that made BMW in the United States,” Marletta said.
Through 1977, the company ended up producing slightly less than 144,000 of the 02 Series cars worldwide. In their early days, the list price was roughly $1,000 more than a new Volkswagon Beetle. But not too long ago, I saw a cherry 1600 coupe model advertised for $80,000.
In more than a few respects, Tuesday’s ride felt like stepping into a time machine and taking a too-brief jump back 40 years. The engine’s low-throated hum was hypnotizing. Marletta and Heather sat in the front seat talking; I was in the rear, reminiscing 1979.
Here’s a non felonious Wolfgang story.
One night up in Maryland I went on a date with a nice young woman named Hope Hayes. She was a couple years younger; we knew each other from high school. Hope was bright and pretty and she had a great sense of humor. I think we went out to dinner or something. We had a good time.
After we left downtown Annapolis, I drove Hope and Wolfgang to a dark, out-of-the-way lane that dead-ended at a Franciscan friary just outside Annapolis. She voiced no objections, and I got the impression we were both looking forward to a bit of PG-rated fun. (The car would comfortably seat four midgets, so any real hanky-panky was out of the question.)
Anyway, it had rained hard that day, and, unfortunately, the dark spot where I chose to park was more or less a mud bog. It seemed like Wolfgang’s tires were sinking deeper by the minute. So the first order of business was to get unstuck.
Hope jumped into the driver’s seat and took the wheel as I climbed out and planted my hands on Wolfgang’s trunk. Fortunately, she knew how to drive a clutch. As she alternated between first gear and reverse, I heaved hard. Together, we successfully rocked Wolfgang out of the bog. But that took at least 20 minutes.
For the entirety of that, Wolfgang’s rear wheels sprayed globs of dirt backward — on me. By the time I got back in the driver’s seat, Hope was giggling madly. Mud dripped from my hair, my beard and covered my front from head to toe.
“I’ve never seen anyone so dirty!” she said, laughing. Of course, she was still spotless. And she stayed that way.
Half-an-hour later, I dropped Hope off at her parents’ house. And then I spent days cleaning the interior on Wolfgang’s driver’s side. Our first date was our last one, too.
In my case, that spin in Marletta’s car served as the ultimate memory machine. If you want to buy it, email him at pazzoforbimmer@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.