Once upon a time in American cities, a homeowner who wanted some kind of fire protection bought insurance. The insurance company would nail a small but distinctive metal symbol, known as a firemen’s mark, on the home’s exterior. You can buy those relics in antique stores today.
Insurers would pay private firefighting brigades to extinguish blazes at marked homes. If you didn’t have a mark, tough luck. The brigades might not fight your fire.
Then in the mid-19th century, some do-gooders in Cincinnati came up with a bright idea.
They suggested firefighting should be a public service that covered all homes, rather than only marked ones.
In populous areas all over, people fell for the argument, and government took over urban firefighting.
One result today is the socialist Roanoke Fire-EMS Department. Its costs are spread among all city taxpayers. Although most of their homes never catch fire, they pay the firefighting costs of the ones that do.
The crafty socialists didn’t stop there, however. And as a result, all manner of other things became socialized, too.
Both the Roanoke County Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are socialist enterprises. They’re funded almost entirely with tax dollars, and they render service regardless of anyone’s ability to pay.
In Roanoke, socialist garbage collectors prowl the streets each weekday. Yes, the city collects a fee for that — but it’s a flat charge per house. A retired couple in south Roanoke who puts out one bag of trash weekly pays the same as a family of eight in southeast who puts out 10. That’s socialism!
Over in Roanoke County’s tony Hunting Hills neighborhood, every toilet flush is a socialist deed, because those homes are hooked up to public sewers.
Every book in the nearby South County Library is a paid-for-by-socialists volume. Interstate 81 is a socialist highway. And the bread of every doctor in Roanoke is buttered with socialism in the form of income they derive from Medicare.
The wily socialists chalked up their biggest victory ever in the realm of education. In 1870 they persuaded Virginia lawmakers and voters to enshrine no-charge public schooling in the commonwealth’s constitution.
Many other states followed suit. Today, some of those — such as Idaho and Utah — are bastions of conservatism. Just goes to show how conniving those socialists can be.
Which brings us to the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a proud socialist, spent the first two months of the primary season as frontrunner. With the prospect of him as a presidential nominee, right-wing propagandists dug deep into their bags of tricks and began turning “socialism” into one of the dirtiest words in America.
After last week’s Super Tuesday’s results, Sanders’ candidacy looks more and more like a longshot. But that hardly matters. Some of his causes, such as no-charge public university tuition, are going to live beyond his candidacy.
Whoever wins the Democratic nomination this summer is going to be tattooed “a socialist” by the conservative hype machine.
Don’t underestimate them. They’re same folks who branded Sen. John Kerry, the recipient of three Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star and a Silver Star, a Vietnam coward when he challenged draft avoider George W. Bush in 2004.
Their playbook says “Democrat” means liberal and liberal means socialist. But they won’t stop there.
The mantra will go something like “Socialism equals communism! And communism leads to anarchism! And anarchists are fascists!” The same flawed logic equates hawks to hummingbirds, hummingbirds to bumblebees, and bumblebees to houseflies.
Right-wing provocateurs don’t care that hawks aren’t houseflies, or that anarchism is the polar opposite of fascism.
But they know repetition is far more important than fact when it comes to foisting really big lies.
All of which is to say that it might be a good time to get ready for family members and friends raving that Democrats will lead the United States down a socialist road that dead ends in Venezuela and Cuba. Don’t feel shy about calling out that horse excrement.
Ask them who douses their house fires, or teaches their children, or collects their garbage. Who took a report the last time they got in a car crash?
And when the subject of tuition-free public college comes up, ask whether that’s anything new.
Tuition was nearly free when I attended the University of Maryland in-state full-time. It was $399 per semester. Adjusted for inflation, that translates to under $1,000 today.
If you’re older than 60 and attended Virginia Tech in-state, tuition was nearly free for you, too.
That’s because public universities used to be far more heavily subsidized — thanks to socialism. At Virginia Western Community College, tuition is free or greatly reduced for students who qualify for its Community College Access Program.
So the next time you hear someone braying with outrage against socialism, ask those questions. And ask how could it be that Norway, whose social welfare system is far more comprehensive than ours, also has a much higher per-capita gross domestic product.
Finally, you might want to ask about President Donald Trump’s trade war.
You and I are paying tariffs on goods imported from China. And Trump is sending that money to farmers in the Midwest who can’t sell their crops since he started the war.
He’s redistributing our wealth.
How is that not socialist?
