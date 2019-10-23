Friday evening at the convenient hour of 5 p.m., U.S. Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, will appear at a town hall meeting at the Vinton Senior Center, 820 E. Washington Avenue.
Cline’s announcement about the town hall event indicated Roanoke County residents will get preference for questions. His office strongly encourages people to register ahead of time online at: www.eventbrite.com/e/roanoke-county-town-hall-with-rep-ben-cline-tickets-77228718175.
Signs and noisemakers are prohibited. That’s a wise move, given recent chaos in Washington and recent clamor on Cline’s and Griffith’s congressional Facebook pages. To put it mildly, the hoi polloi seems riled up. The gathering in Vinton Friday has all the makings of a humdinger.
Both congressmen co-sponsored a doomed effort Monday to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California. He’s one of the House leaders of the impeachment inquiry into why President Donald Trump, for months, withheld congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine.
A federal government whistleblower alleged the president wouldn’t release the funds until Ukraine’s president agreed to investigate a Trump political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Congress picked up the probe after the Department of Justice refused.
On Wednesday morning, Cline (but not Griffith) joined a group of House Republicans outside a closed hearing by three House committees investigating Trump-Ukraine. Only Republicans and Democrats on those committees were permitted in; but Cline doesn’t sit on any of them. Unlike some of his colleagues, Cline didn’t barge into that room.
“Both Schiff and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi deserve censure for this sham impeachment,” Cline wrote on his Facebook page last week.
“Adam Schiff has not been honest with the American people and is incapable of leading a fair, transparent, and impartial investigation,” Griffith wrote on his Facebook page.
At the end of this column are a few questions I predict may come up in Vinton on Friday.
But first, let’s consider some actual (so far unanswered) questions recently posed by constituents of Cline and Griffith on their congressional Facebook pages.
From Trina Fowler West, in Edinburg, in the upper Shenandoah Valley:
“Congressman Cline do you think it is acceptable for a U.S. president to ask a foreign country to investigate his rival? We’ve heard Trump admit to doing that twice. Do you think it is acceptable to ignore a subpoena? Because he is telling people to do that as well. Do you have any respect for the rule of law in this country?”
Don Hawks from Staunton had this question for Cline: “What about censure for a president who lies several times a day[?]”
Here’s a two-fer from Lora Lustig of Roanoke:
“Why was the aid held back from Ukraine?” she asked Cline. “Second, why do we believe [Trump attorney] Rudy Giuliani, who is clearly going to have some legal issues, over every other professional in our government?”
“Ben, are you even paying attention to what is going on?” asked Amanda Tembhurne of Waynesboro. “Are you? Trump has personally handed to you numerous reasons to impeach him on a gold platter!”
“Sir, are you really that unaware of the process?” Abby Rition posted on Cline’s page. “I know you are new, but you should really know better.”
In a separate message, Rition thanked Cline for voting in favor of a House resolution condemning Trump’s withdrawal of American troops from parts of Syria. (Griffith voted to condemn the action, too.)
That’s another issue that’s riled up many — along with President Trump’s ham-fisted action last week awarding a huge federal contract for the 2020 G-7 Summit to his own golf resort in Miami. Trump undid that move after an uproar.
Questions posed on Griffith’s Facebook page by Ninth District constituents are similar to the ones on Cline’s.
Paul Davis of New Castle focused on Trump’s refusal to allow administration officials to testify before Congress in the Trump-Ukraine inquiry.
“If there is no wrongdoing, why not push for everyone to testify quickly and get it over with?” he asked. “Innocent people don’t hide the truth do they?”
Denise Casey of Exeter (no relation to me) ended her comment with this question, “I thought you went to law school Mr. Griffith?”
“Adam Schiff would not have to do these hearings if [Attorney General William] Barr had done his. Yet Barr has been in on it and covering up the President’s crimes,” Casey noted. “Barr should have appointed a special prosecutor as soon as the whistleblower sent that letter. Why did he try to bury it? Then the FBI would have been doing the grand jury behind closed doors investigation.”
Here’s a question posed to Griffith by ShadeWhite of Pocahontas, which is near Bluefield.
“What is wrong with you? Seriously?! It is one thing to ignore lawbreakers but to actively help them?”
Now here are some questions I hope to hear in Vinton Friday. They’re only partly tongue-in-cheek:
- Rep. Griffith, many people believe Trump is the most amazingly mendacious president this nation has ever seen. Would you care to take a few minutes to address that incredible quality of the free world’s leader?
- Congressman Cline, in your view, which U.S. government intelligence agency is most infected by Deep State operatives staging a coup against President Trump? Is it the Central Intelligence Agency? The National Security Agency? The Federal Bureau of Investigation? Or is it all three, conspiring with the so-called “Fake News” media?
- Mr. Griffith, if President Trump without reason shot someone on Fifth Avenue, would that behavior be vile enough to persuade you to vote for his impeachment? If not, is there anything that would?
- Ben, President Trump on Tuesday termed the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution “phony.” Can you name other fake clauses of America’s founding document?
- Morgan, many of us are curious about President Trump’s recent Tweet claiming he’s the victim of “a lynching.” Please tell us the address of that tree.
- Ben, surely you know the story of former Rep. Caldwell Butler, the freshman Republican from Roanoke who in 1974 voted for Nixon’s impeachment. Has Butler’s ghost visited your dreams lately?
- Finally, here’s a question for both: Gentlemen, we’re only a five weeks away from Thanksgiving. Has President Trump told you how he likes his goose cooked?
