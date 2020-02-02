Let’s consider two politicians under great public scrutiny of late. The first is state Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery.
Early Jan. 26, a Christiansburg police officer pulled over Hurst on the U.S. 460 Bypass after witnessing his car swerve multiple times. Hurst had been at a party in Roanoke. He admitted he’d been drinking. His girlfriend was in the car with him.
Hurst agreed to take some roadside sobriety tests — those are optional for a driver, by the way. Police said he passed some of them. On the dashcam video, Hurst appeared to nail the standing-on-one-leg test with flying colors. He correctly counted backward and recited part of the alphabet.
But Hurst’s performance on the walking and turning exercise seemed iffy at best.
On that I consulted an attorney who specializes in defending drivers accused of DUI. His name is Larry Forman. He practices in Kentucky and advertises as “The DUI Guy.”
Forman’s You Tube videos about his DUI cases have collectively garnered millions of views. Forman called Hurst’s walk-and-turn test “a definite fail.”
On a preliminary breath test, Hurst blew a .085%, slightly above the .08% blood-alcohol level at which a driver is presumed to be under the influence.
But that test is not admissible in court. And there’s always a delay between the time a DUI suspect is arrested and a legally admissible breath test can be administered.
The officer assumed Hurst would blow under the legal limit in the second test because by then he would have metabolized more of the alcohol in his system.
Forman said he considers the officer’s assumption unwarranted. He said Hurst’s blood-alcohol level could have gone up or down by the time an admissible breath test was taken.
“If you’re a regular citizen that’s an arrest — at least in Kentucky. I don’t know about Virginia,” Forman said.
Then there’s the matter of the Virginia Constitution, which bars the arrest of state lawmakers on misdemeanor charges during the legislative session.
Christiansburg officials said that also factored into the officer’s decision to let Hurst go, and leave with his girlfriend driving. According to the dashcam video, she blew a .06% on the preliminary breath test, below the legal limit.
Tuesday, when Hurst was first asked about the traffic stop by a reporter, he said: “It is what it is.” By Wednesday, he sounded far more apologetic and ashamed.
In a 363-word statement on Facebook, Hurst called the incident “a grave mistake that rightfully has some of you questioning my judgement. ... I should not have been drinking and driving.”
Hurst also noted, “I am not above the law. ... I don’t agree that I should be immune from prosecution when warranted. ... To those I have let down, I am deeply sorry. I will spend the remainder of my time in office working diligently to advocate for our community and regain any trust that I have lost.”
Hurst seems to have recognized that in spite of catching a lucky break, he acted wrongly. He’s accepted responsibility and says he’s going to work to make things right.
Legislation to repeal legislative immunity is now moving through the Virginia Senate. It sounds like Hurst will vote for it, assuming it gets to the House. Its passage would be a positive outcome in this negative case.
Now let’s consider the other politician — President Donald Trump.
Last week, Trump was on trial in the United States Senate — the third president in American history to be impeached.
Trump allegedly extorted the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, and Biden’s son’s involvement in a Ukrainian gas company. Biden very well could be Trump’s opponent in November’s presidential election. Such a cloud over Biden could help Trump’s reelection chances.
As part of the alleged scheme, Trump withheld $391 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine, which is fighting a civil war against Russian-backed separatists.
Trump used underlings and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to conduct secret diplomacy in this campaign. In a phone call while the aid was being held up, Trump asked the Ukrainian president to “do us a favor” on the investigations.
Unlike most presidential phone calls, the summary of that was subsequently buried on a top-secret White House server. Trump released it months later, only after a whistleblower complained about the extortion scheme to the inspector general for the U.S. intelligence community.
When all of the above came to Congress’ attention, an investigation began. Trump refused to cooperate in any way. He rejected congressional requests for administration documents. He ordered his underlings to not testify. (Some of them did anyway.) He claimed they had absolute immunity.
Repeatedly, Trump has called the phone call with the Ukrainian president “perfect” and the congressional investigation “a witch hunt,” “a hoax” and unconstitutional.
During the Senate trial, Trump’s legal team fought to ensure the Republican-dominated Senate called no witnesses. In every other impeachment trial — including two previous ones against American presidents — the Senate has called witnesses.
As the trial ground on Friday, it became clear the Senate’s Republican majority would call no witnesses — even though two said they were ready and willing to testify. One was Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton. The other was an associate of Giuliani’s who participated in the scheme.
So there you go. Two American politicians in the spotlight, both accused of wrongdoing and feeling the heat.
Hurst admitted he’d been drinking. He agreed to provide evidence against himself — those roadside sobriety tests. He has accepted responsibility and apologized profusely. He said he doesn’t believe he’s above the law.
The president, meanwhile, has adamantly argued he did nothing wrong. He’s proclaimed everything he did was right. Meanwhile, he’s stonewalled. He sought to bury as much evidence as possible, including witnesses at his Senate trial. His lawyers argued he never should have been impeached in the first place.
Under the circumstances, which politician do you think has acted more honorably?
