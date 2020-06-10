Lots of things in life can make you lose sleep. Could one of those be an errant lowercase letter of the alphabet? That was the case for Larry Bartell of Boones Mill. His story is kind of hard to believe.
The elements include a unnecessary, naughty “d” on the payee line of a check, two months of frustration dealing with an insurance company’s customer service department, and the ominous news that long-term care policies for Bartell, 77, and his wife, Rosalind, 74, were now “on hold.”
The retired machinist says the resulting anxiety has been waking him up at 5 a.m. After dealing with six different customer service reps at John Hancock Life Insurance Co. since March 16, and getting little satisfaction, he turned to yours truly Monday.
Here’s the story:
Way back in 2007, the couple purchased long-term care policies through an agent with John Hancock Life Insurance. The annual premium on Rosalind’s policy is $1,163.37. For Larry’s policy, it’s $1,325.70. They’ve been making those payments each February for 14 years. (Their agent has since retired.)
The way they paid those this year was a bit out of the ordinary, however. That’s because when the premiums came due, the Bartells didn’t have $2,489.07 in their credit union checking account. So on Feb. 21, Rosalind wrote John Hancock a check for $1,000 from that account, and earmarked it to her long-term care policy.
On the same date, Larry wrote John Hancock a check for $1,489.07 from his money-market retirement account, which is with Vanguard through Wells Fargo Bank. That was for his policy and the balance owed on Rosalind’s. But when Larry filled out the payee line, he spelled the company’s name “John Handcock.”
On March 16, John Hancock sent the couple a payment history letter indicating the company had received the checks, which would be applied to their account for the long-term care policies.
Both checks subsequently were deposited into a Citibank account and cleared the Bartells’ respective credit union and retirement accounts. The corresponding amounts were deducted from each.
The first hitch arose April 21. John Hancock sent the Bartells a letter indicating that the $1,000 credit union check had been applied to Larry’s insurance premium, but that he still owed $325.70 on that. It made no mention of the other check. Meanwhile, both policies were “on hold,” the company told the couple.
In trying to straighten this mess out over the phone, the Bartells dealt with a dizzying array of customer service representatives. They spoke with Grace, Ashley, Lindsey, Jessica, Donna and Nicole — none would give their last names. Although John Hancock is based in Boston, it’s unclear where most of its reps were. Larry told me that “Donna” told him she was in the Philippines.
In speaking to the reps, the Bartells learned that the check Larry wrote had for some reason been “reversed,” and that the $1,489.07 should have been returned to his money market account at Vanguard/Wells Fargo. But reps for Vanguard and the bank could find no record of it.
Anyway, on June 5, John Hancock’s rep “Nicole” gave the couple a “reference number” and a “work object number,” although Nicole did not tell Rosalind which was which. Nicole instructed the Bartells to give those numbers to other customer service reps at Vanguard.
Larry tried, but it didn’t work. He said the Vanguard rep told him: “It’s out of our hands. We’re not associated with that bank,” and “[John Hancock] has got to be kidding. They’ve lost your money. Don’t let them off the hook.”
So on Monday Larry contacted me.
“The white flag is up,” Larry told me. “I’m calling for help. I’m waking up at 5 a.m. in the morning worrying about this.”
His biggest concern, he added, was that the two months of aggravation the couple had experienced would cause one of them to have a stroke — after which they’d discover that both long-term care policies they’d been paying on for 14 years were worthless because of the recent payment snafu.
Monday afternoon, I wrote a long email to Anne McNally, in John Hancock’s media relations department. It detailed all of the above, and more. I also called and left McNally a voicemail message, asking her to let me know she’d received the email. But I heard nothing.
Tuesday morning I sent the same email to another spokeswoman for John Hancock, Ana Senior. And I left Senior a voicemail message asking her to let me know she’d received it.
When I’d heard no response by late Tuesday afternoon, I sent yet another email to Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance. That detailed everything the other emails did, and noted I’d been unsuccessful in contacting the company’s spokeswomen. I asked him to whom I should reach out.
Less than an hour later, Ana Senior emailed me that she’d just received my voicemail message and had found my email in her junk folder. John Hancock was on the case, she promised.
Wednesday morning, the company reached out to the Bartells. Dan Nestle, a member of John Hancock’s long-term care department, called the couple and assured them John Hancock was investigating. In the meantime, Nestle added, their policies were in full effect.
He also gave them his direct line, so they would not have to deal with varying, and possibly far-flung, customer service reps in the future.
So, what caused this frustrating problem? Senior, the spokeswoman for John Hancock, later told me in an email that it was the extra “d” Larry had included on the payee line when he wrote the $1,489.07 check on his retirement account.
“We use an automated check clearing service, which automatically cashes the checks and sets to refund those checks that have incorrect payees,” she wrote. “So as simple as the payee difference was, with the inadvertent additional letter, it triggered the refund process.”
And then something went wrong with that refund process. Go figure.
Wednesday morning, Larry Bartell sounded overjoyed when I spoke to him after he got off the phone with Nestle.
“Thank you does not cover it enough,” he told me.
Let’s count this one as another win for the little guy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.