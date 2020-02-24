Before we get into the latest fraudulent “Census” making the rounds, you should know that very shortly, real 2020 U.S. Census forms will be arriving at households all over America.
The U.S. census has been taken every 10th year in the United States since 1790. And while the decennial survey is used for many functions, one primary purpose is drawing congressional district boundaries with roughly equal population sizes.
The upcoming census culminates a years-long battle, during which the Trump administration doggedly fought to include a question about citizenship. According to memos that surfaced after a Republican gerrymandering guru died, that would have frightened many noncitizens away from participating.
A predicted result was undercounts in immigrant-heavy congressional districts, which tend to be urban areas represented by Democrats. Undercounts in those places would conceivably have led to expansions of district boundaries to include more Republicans.
And that, wrote the late Republican redistricting consultant Thomas Hofeller, was the point. Politically, that “would be advantageous to Republicans and non-Hispanic whites,” Hofeller wrote.
Ultimately, the citizenship question wound up before the U.S. Supreme Court, which wisely rejected it after the administration’s cockamamie justifications proved untrue. But that hasn’t necessarily stopped Republicans from trying to play other shameless census games.
A case in point is a document that arrived earlier this month to doorsteps in the 9th Congressional District, and some others across the nation, too. A New River Valley businessman who wishes to remain anonymous forwarded one to me last week.
The only words printed on the oversized envelope are: “DO NOT DESTROY OFFICIAL DOCUMENT.”
That’s merely the first lie of the absurd questionnaire within, titled “2020 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CENSUS.” It’s no official document at all. Rather, it’s a disguised fundraising pitch. In smaller-font lowercase type, the form notes, “Commissioned by the Republican Party.”
In an accompanying four-page letter, Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, wrote the following:
“This is the largest Congressional District Census our Party has ever taken for a Presidential election,” the letter says. “Your completing and returning your 2020 Census Document is central to our ability to devise a winning Republican strategy in your area as we prepare for President Trump’s re-election year.”
Deep into it, on page four, is where McDaniel begins begging for money.
“That is why I sincerely hope you will send a contribution of $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, or $1,000 along with your completed 2020 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CENSUS,” she wrote.
The accompanying questionnaire is printed on both sides of tri-fold thick-stock paper, adorned with an official-looking large bar code and 17 digits worth of block-style numbers and letters in a font that appears computer-generated.
Its 42 queries are divvied up among five sections, the last of which appears at the bottom on the flip side and basically asks, How much money will you give?
Let’s review some of the charming questions which precede that one. Unfortunately, few of those provided space for write-in answers, so I’ve detailed mine here.
Section II, Question 3: “Do you approve or disapprove of the Democrats’ never-ending witch hunt to try and destroy President Trump?”
Answer: “Huh? The Trump-ruled U.S. Department of Justice has convicted at least seven Trump or Trump campaign associates of felonies. The most recent — longtime presidential pal Roger Stone — got sentenced to 40 months just last week.”
Section III Question 13: “Do you agree with President Trump that fixing our nation’s inner cities and working to rebuild our crumbling highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, schools and hospitals must be a top federal priority in the next few years?”
Answer: “Why has President Trump allowed our infrastructure to crumble that badly over the past few years? Sounds like grounds for impeachment!”
Section IV, Question 8: “Do you support President Trump negotiating with Kim Jong-un to try to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons?”
Answer: “Are you kidding? Trump got played by a tin-pot dictator who’s the closest thing to Stalin left on God’s good Earth. As a result, North Korea still has all its nukes. And it may have even more than three years ago.”
Section II, Question 5: “Do you approve or disapprove of the Democrats’ agenda to raise our taxes, provide free health care and college tuition for all, open our borders to all immigrants, enact dangerous abortion policies, pack the Supreme Court, allow inmates to vote, and abolish the Electoral College?”
Answer: “Now there’s an objective question!”
Section II Question 6: “Do you believe the national media has a strong bias against all things Donald Trump and Republican and fails to tell America’s voters the real facts about Republican policies, principles, goals and accomplishments?”
Answer: “I absolutely believe that Fox News, the (by far) most watched cable news network, has repeatedly deceived its viewers and in many cases brainwashed them.”
That’s merely a sampling from the phony, fraudulent, spurious “2020 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CENSUS.”
Please do not confuse it with the real McCoy, which will be arriving at your home shortly. One way to tell the difference: The real 2020 census doesn’t beg you for money.
To the RNC’s credit, they did not include this question: “Do you agree that President Trump is faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound?”
But considering all the other flotsam in the “2020 CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT CENSUS,” they might as well have.
