If you didn’t know that organized marathons were bling fests, join the club. I had no idea until last week.
But it’s true. People who run 26 miles over three hours, give or take, want something shiny and glittering at the culmination of that ordeal. And we’re not talking about gold-plated crutches. Medals for race finishers are a serious issue in running culture.
Runner’s World Magazine has published photo essays on race bling and the collectors who’ve devoted rooms to displaying it. Runtothefinish.com has a story titled ”Best Race Medals: Which One’s [sic] Are Worth The Entry.” Womensrunning.com weighed in with ”Six half-marathons with serious bling.” And those just scratch the surface of this phenomenon.
The upcoming Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon in Roanoke on April 18 is no exception. Its organizers are preparing for their 11th big race — and the weekend includes a full marathon, a double marathon, a half marathon, a 10K run, a team relay and a family one-miler. There’s also something called the Sunday Slow K, which was new last year. In that, competitors stroll while they sip cups of coffee.
More than 2,100 runners, of an expected 3,500 or so, already have registered for one or more of the events. But the coronavirus sweeping China right now has produced a giant cloud of uncertainty. Most of the bling comes from Chinese factories — which the epidemic has shuttered. And that’s left organizers scrambling.
“This is kind of funny,” I said to Julia Boas, the marathon’s events director.
“Easy for you to say,” she quickly shot back. “I know we’ll figure out something.”
The marathon is a serious subject. Last year it drew more than 3,050 participants from 44 states and seven countries — more than half the runners are from outside this region. It’s put on by the Roanoke Outside Foundation, an arm of the Roanoke Regional Partnership.
The partnership estimated last year’s economic impact at greater than $835,000, including food, hotel rooms and indirect spending by participants. That was a 21% increase over 2018, which suggests that the decade-old event’s popularity is still growing at a swift clip.
It’s also a revenue-raiser for local nonprofits, which often run on a shoestring. Last year, 19 different community groups that help support the races reaped $15,750 in proceeds. Over the past 10 years the Roanoke Outside Foundation reckons its total contributions to area nonprofits total $216,250, said Carrie Cousins, spokeswoman for the partnership.
But let’s get back to the bling, and the quickly spreading coronavirus that’s put a huge damper on it. The latter is a serous subject, too.
According to news reports, the easily transmissible upper-respiratory illness has infected about 75,000 people in China and killed 2,000 — and it has spread to dozens of other countries, including the U.S. Roughly 780 million people in China are under travel restrictions.
Although the bling is designed locally, it’s produced in China because that country has loads of high-tech factories with low-paid workers. Including shipping, the cost of the medals averages out at about $4 each, Boas said.
She put in her order in December, through a guy in California who speaks both Chinese and English. He’s the liaison between the Roanoke Outside Foundation and the Chinese factories. It was for 3,200 medals plus 300 trophies.
Why so many? It’s because every finisher of each race gets a medal. And trophies are needed for the first-, second- and third-place finishers (male and female) in each event, plus the first-, second- and third-place finishers in each age group for each event, divided by gender.
The trophies are pretty cool. They look like a trotting railroad spike.
Until this year, they were hand-welded by students at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology, a vocational school that’s part of the Roanoke County public school system.
Boas said the Burton Center begged off this year because over the years, the trophy order has grown too big. So this year, she ordered the trophies from China, too. The substitutes would be cast rather than hand-welded. The molds already have been made.
In China, this year’s New Year’s celebration began Jan. 17 and ended Jan. 25. Pretty much nothing happens during that period, Boas said, but under normal circumstances the Chinese factory that makes the medals begins producing them around the end of January.
They’re usually all done by the end of February, Boas added. And then they get boxed and loaded into a shipping container and that gets put on a ship and a week or 10 days later they arrive in a port on America’s West Coast.
Usually by mid-March the stuff is here in Roanoke.
This year at the end of January, Boas contacted her liaison in California and asked, “Are we cool?” with the race bling production schedule. It was then she learned that we are not — and that the factories were still shut down because of the virus.
As of Thursday, it was unclear whether the medals-producing or trophy-manufacturing factories would re-open by the end of this month. If they do, there’s a chance the Blue Ridge Marathon bling will get made in time. In that case, it may have to be air-freighted to Roanoke rather than boated and trucked.
But even if the factories do re-open, “Who knows how big those factories are, and how long the backlog of [other] orders is?” Boas told me. That’s why the Roanoke Outside Foundation is now fashioning alternative plans.
The medals could be made here in the United States, Boas noted, and her California liaison is looking into it. But in that case, “we would have to dumb down the design.” Boas added that she believes domestic manufacturers aren’t as technically proficient at this kind of work as the Chinese.
She has also considered having the medals made of wood. That might be unique among American marathons, and — who knows? — perhaps the runners would appreciate them even more for that.
The Blue Ridge Marathon also buys and distributes thousands of shirts. Those are produced from a technical, sweat-wicking fabric manufactured from recycled plastics. Though the fabric is made in North Carolina, the shirts are sewn in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
So far, there don’t seem to be any hitches with the production of those. So the marathon will go on, perhaps with some less blingy bling than in past years.
Meanwhile the news of the virus’s spread seems more frightening by the day.
It all goes to show that “there’s bigger problems than not being able to buy cheap crap,” Boas said.
