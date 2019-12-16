Today we have a happy-ending story that involves a soul-bruising crime, a good deed and a healthy dose of karma. The tale begins and (sort of) ends in New Mexico. It makes pit stops in Franklin County, Canada and at a church in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.
Alice Black, who’s 14 and lives in Sontag, is the central character. Her professional-musician mom, Aspen Black, plays a key supporting role. So does Gary Hunt, a quirky artist/handyman friend of mine who’s also known as “Bookbag Santa.”
The other characters include a wretched thief in Albuquerque and a sympathetic guitar manufacturer in Quebec. Somehow, over a period of two years in our disordered universe, those disparate elements aligned and last month produced a noteworthy result.
But we’ll start at the beginning, in November 2017, in a dark parking lot outside an Albuquerque restaurant. There, the hungry Black family had just finished dinner after a long drive from Franklin County in their GMC Suburban. Aspen’s husband, James Black, and their son Riley, now 16, were present, too.
The family was in New Mexico for the annual convention of the International Western Music Association. That’s a type of acoustic country-folk focused on themes such as cowboys and open ranges of the old West. Think of retro tunes by Roy Rogers and Gene Autry, or more modern western music, such as the hit “Wildfire” by Michael Martin Murphey.
Aspen Black, now 45, is a professional singer-songwriter in that and other genres. She regularly tours America, playing in libraries, schools, museums and at festivals. Alice, who’s homeschooled, occasionally accompanies her mom on the road.
Anyway, while the Black family ate dinner that night, a thief broke into their SUV and stole all their instruments. Those included Alice’s guitar — a 1932 Supertone — and Aspen’s guitar. Also stolen were a ukulele bass, a tenor guitar and a mandolin.
As you might imagine, that was a major bummer for the Black family. They went to the 2017 IWMA convention with five instruments and returned home with none. (Albuquerque police later recovered Aspen’s guitar, which the family paid to have shipped to their home in Sontag.)
The theft also dismayed denizens of the Southwest Virginia Songwriters Association, to which Aspen belongs. Another member is my friend Gary Hunt, a local do-gooder who’s known as “Bookbag Santa,” which is the name of a nonprofit he heads. (Among other charitable endeavors, Hunt organizes annual summer group trips to Belize, for which each traveler hauls 100 pounds of school supplies for impoverished schoolchildren. Donna and I joined that trip in 2015.)
Like Aspen and Alice, Hunt’s also a regular at the Third Street Coffeehouse, a no-cost, alcohol- and smoke-free folk music venue each Friday night in the basement of Trinity United Methodist Church in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.
“Aspen’s been bringing [Alice] there since she was 8 or 9,” Hunt told me. He felt bad for the suddenly guitar-less little girl.
Without mentioning it, Hunt hatched a plan to replace the stolen guitar with a new, donated one. For that he reached out to one of his many far-flung connections: Janet Godin, the wife of the owner of Godin Guitars. It’s a major North American musical instrument manufacturer based in Baie-d’Urfe, Quebec, a Montreal suburb.
“I shamelessly played on [Janet’s’] maternal instincts,” Hunt told me. After he told Godin the theft story, she agreed to a donation. She shipped Hunt a 5th Avenue archtop guitar, a model Hunt said sells for around $1,000. Hunt surprised Alice, then 12, with the instrument at the Third Street Coffeehouse one night in January 2018.
“Oh my gosh!” Alice reacted when Hunt presented her with the replacement. “Whoa. I don’t know what to say. It’s so pretty!”
Nobody realized it at the time, but that moment proved to be a life-changing event.
Alice “liked performing,” Aspen Black told me last week. “She was a little girl who grew up around music. But she wouldn’t really practice. She really didn’t put in a lot of effort behind the scenes. I couldn’t beat her with a wet noodle to do any practicing.”
In the days that followed, all of that changed, Aspen said. It’s almost as if the Godin guitar flipped a switch in Alice’s psyche. “This particular guitar that Gary gifted her changed that,” Aspen said.
“It spoke to her,” Aspen added. Partly that was due to the unique sound. It also felt right in Alice’s arms. Soon, Aspen discovered, she could barely get the instrument out of Alice’s hands.
“Nobody was teaching her,” Aspen said. “It was all her, spurred on by the sound of this Godin guitar.”
“I don’t know what it was,” Alice told me last week. “It just gave me a passion for music I didn’t previously have.”
Alice practiced and practiced and practiced. She also wrote new songs. “She’s a really good songwriter,” Aspen said. “She writes with the depth of someone much older.”
Alice said she’s written “about 20 [songs] plus a few that are unfinished.” One of them is “Pasivitate,” (English translation: “Passivity”). It’s about Romanian immigrants who settled in Montana in the 19th century. How does a 14-year-old come up with a topic like that?
“I was researching subcultures and different immigrants from different parts of the world and I found the Romas,” Alice told me. Discriminated against in their native country, “they moved to America believing they’d have a much better life in Montana.”
“They didn’t,” Alice added.
Anyway, flash forward to November. The Black family was back in Albuquerque, attending this year’s International Western Music Association convention. About 800 or so other devotees of the genre gathered, too, from the United States, Canada, England, Australia — even South Korea.
Both mom and daughter played. Alice performed at three different venues during the gathering.
Near the end of the five-day event, the IWMA bestows its annual Awards of Excellence. Aspen likened them to “the Oscars” of western music — there are nine different categories, and five nominees for each award. It’s an honor merely to be nominated.
This year, Alice won the IWMA Liz Masterson Crescendo Award, the singular honor reserved for up-and-coming youth performers. That moment remains a huge thrill.
“I still can’t even process that I won it,” Alice told me. Her mom could not be prouder.
Where does Alice go from here? I asked if her goal was to be a professional like Aspen is, and Alice chuckled.
“I won’t make a lot of money if I’m a professional musician,” she said. “I need to support myself.”
Among her other interests are fashion history, and “everything Victorian,” Alice said. As for career goals, “I have no clue,” she told me.
Hey, she’s only 14. Something tells me she’s going to turn out just fine.
