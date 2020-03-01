The first time I cracked “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s,” it fell open to page 276, which features a riveting 1944 news item about an escaped German prisoner of war.
“The switchboard at the Roanoke Times was jammed the night of October 25 when it received between three hundred and four hundred calls from frightened Roanokers who had heard over their radios a call for all Virginia Reserve militia to report to the Roanoke armory for an ‘emergency.’
“The militia was indeed being called out to help search for an escaped Nazi prisoner, but many seemed to think the state was under invasion. The Times likened the evening to the night Orson Wells broadcast his War of the Worlds over the airwaves, providing a theatrical rendering of a Martian invasion.”
Did you know this region sported two prison camps for enemy soldiers captured in World War II? One was in Catawba, the other in Salem. Some of the POWs picked apples in area orchards. Others helped clear the basin for what became Carvins Cove reservoir.
All that was news to yours truly. And it barely scratches the surface of revelations both momentous and mundane in Nelson Harris’ latest book.
It’s No. 14 from the former mayor and local minister. Like some of the others, “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s” is rich with photographs — Harris begged and borrowed more than 300. Unlike some of his earlier works, this is no slim paperback of 100 to 200 pages that sells in the $15 to $20 range.
This volume is hardcover, the page count checks in at 652 and the price is $75. It was published by The History Press and funded by the Roanoke Public Library Foundation.
The first printing was 1,000 books, and aside from Harris, the library will be the exclusive vendor until June 1.
At six years in the making, it’s Harris’ most ambitious work to date. At the same time, it’s the least deep in terms of reflection or analysis. That was intentional, Harris told me Thursday.
His idea was to build upon one of the region’s best known history books, Raymond Barnes’ “A History of the City of Roanoke.” Published in 1968, that was a compilation of news articles organized by decade, from the late 1800s to the end of the 1930s.
“His book ends in 1940,” Harris told me. “Beyond that, there’s this gap. If you want to find something out, or look something up, there’s no go-to.”
Harris’ book fills a decade of that gap. It’s a chronology of stuff that happened from Jan. 1, 1940, until Dec. 31, 1949. In that respect, it’s a beginning point for serious scholarship, rather than the end.
Rather than focus on the city, as Barnes did, Harris focused on the larger region. His research regimen was to read every issue of The Roanoke Times — from the front to the back — over the decade, typing notes into a laptop computer as he proceeded.
Harris made arrangements with the Roanoke Public Library, which allowed him to check out rolls of microfilm of those news pages. Those he would load into an old-fashioned projector-style microfilm reader he had installed in his home. He spent 65 to 90 minutes per night reading and note-taking, he said.
Among the revelations were that Woodrum Field, the former name of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, was one of the busiest airfields in the East in the early 1940s. In part that was because of a Naval Air Cadet training program operated by Roanoke College, Harris told me. Woodrum also served as a ferrying point for all aircraft headed to the West Coast that would be used to fight in the Pacific theater.
Because Woodrum was so busy, “there was a column in the newspaper devoted every week to just the happenings at the airport,” Harris told me.
For the book, “I laid eyes on every single page” of the newspaper, including the advertisements, Harris said. “I tried to pull everything from the Roanoke Valley out of that. If a guy opened a barber shop, it’s in the book. ... When WROV went on the air, that went in the book.”
The radio station was Roanoke’s third. (The other two were WDBJ and WSLS.) Originally, the idea included a 3,000-watt FM transmission tower atop Fort Lewis mountain, which would allow broadcasts to as many as 1 million people.
For reasons that go unexplained in the book, the owners instead chose a plot of land on Cleveland Avenue Southwest for the tower. Broadcasts began Dec. 15, 1946.
“The station’s ownership group and management offered prizes for news tips, promoted a ‘Name It-Claim It’ treasure hunt show that originated from local grocery stores, purchased a Cessna plane and van for news coverage, and equipped a studio above Mountain Trust Bank Building,” Harris wrote. “The station went live at 8 a.m. and began with an invocation from Rev. Ramon Redford, pastor of Belmont Christian Church.”
Among the many surprises Harris uncovered in his research was the breadth of musical, theater and sports entertainment available to Roanoke-area residents.
The original Broadway cast of “Porgy and Bess” played to sold-out shows here, and popular musicians such as Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie and Ella Fitzgerald made regular visits, too. The Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers played exhibition games at Maher Field (which was near where Victory Stadium used to stand).
Joe Louis and Jack Dempsey staged fights here, although not with each other. In 1944, Bela Lugosi, an actor best known for his 1931 movie portrayal of Count Dracula, appeared during his “farewell tour” at the Academy of Music in a production of the comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
Another thing that surprised Harris during his research were the many hints of a coming civil rights storm in America. During the 1940s, almost every aspect of Roanoke society was segregated, to the point that blacks and whites weren’t allowed on the same dance floor at an entertainment venue.
Clashes between the races were inevitable, which brings us to Sarah Craig and Mary Walters, who made stands against segregation on public transportation 14 years before Rosa Parks drew national attention for the same thing in Montgomery, Alabama.
In 1941 both women were arrested after separate, racially charged standoffs with local bus drivers. Craig was 42 at the time; Walters was 50.
“Being black, Craig was supposed to sit in a rear seat, but moved to a front seat. The bus driver, A. Buznik, told her to move back to the designated seating,” Harris wrote. “She refused, and an altercation occurred between the two.” It ended up in police court, “where Judge Harris Birchfield took the case under advisement,” Harris wrote.
Walters’ case was apparently more serious. She boarded a local bus driven by E.W. Robertson, and “sat two seats in front of two white boys,” according to the book. She refused Robertson’s orders to move to a seat behind the boys.
“Walters admitted to being disorderly and stating that someone might kill the driver if he continued asking blacks to move to the rear,” Harris wrote. Judge Birchfield ordered Walters to pay a $10 fine and suspended a six-month jail sentence.
One of the appendices at the book’s end is devoted to a timeline of the civil rights movement in the valley during the 1940s. The other is a listing of World War II casualties.
Unlike Barnes’ book, “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s” has a comprehensive index. Barnes’ volume had none when it was originally published, although one was created for it years later, Harris said.
As for the German POW who escaped on Oct. 25, 1944, his name was Hermann Neumann. He was 21, spoke little English and was an inmate at the Catawba POW camp.
Neumann’s escape occurred as he worked at the Weeks orchard near Troutville. The manhunt proceeded for two days until Neumann was spotted along a road in the Coyner Springs area.
“Roanoke police as well as armed private citizens joined the search, and one fired twice at the prisoner before he made yet another escape from authorities,” Harris wrote.
On Oct. 29, Neumann ultimately surrendered to Sam Smelser, who owned a farm off U.S. 460 a little ways east of Bonsack.
“Neumann walked up on the porch of Smelser home with his hands above his head, identified himself, and said he wanted to go back to camp,” Harris wrote.
It’s just one of thousands of tidbits you’ll find in this engrossing book. Considering the vast amount of information, it’s probably worth the hefty price.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.