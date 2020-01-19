Civil rights pioneer Ruby Bridges, who is recognized as the first black child to integrate a white elementary school in the American South, did not know the significance of her steps into William Frantz Elementary School that history recorded as monumental.
“I was 6,” she told an audience in Lexington on Sunday. “I had no idea, no idea what was going on at that time.”
The lessons of Nov. 14, 1960, came to the then-first grader in New Orleans much later. A crowd of more than 400 at Washington & Lee University stood and applauded after she explained them.
Her parents sent her to the white school because they wanted her formally educated, something they lacked.
The U.S. Supreme Court had ruled schools would integrate. Her parents did not explain the white mob that stood in protest out of concern it would scare her.
Little Ruby thought a Mardi Gras celebration explained all the people screaming and waving signs.
“What saved me was the innocence of a child,” Bridges said.
She did her lessons under the tutelage of a single white teacher who agreed to school her. The teacher looked like some in the mob, but she seemed nice, Bridges recalled noticing.
That realization — that there’s no way to judge a person on appearance, you have to get to know them — was the takeaway.
“It shaped me into who I am today,” said Bridges, who was brought to speak by the school’s diversity and inclusion initiative.
W&L, whose former president was Confederate general Robert E. Lee, has embraced a “statement of commitment to diversity” since at least 2002 that affirms the value of diverse perspectives and backgrounds.
Racism has a way of convincing some people to trust only their kind, but Bridges discovered meaning lies much deeper, she said.
The difference that counts is that some people are good and some are evil, Bridges said.
“There is an us and there is a them,” she said.
“I couldn’t care less what you look like,” she said. “If you’re good, I want you on our team.”
Bridges paused to tell the crowd that one of her four sons was shot to death.
“That was evil,” she said. It mattered not what the shooter looked like, she explained.
Today, evil seeks to be let in, to use people for its ends, she said. On the other hand, good does, too, she said.
Two powerful examples of good, she said, were her white teacher who provided academics, art and story time at the Frantz school and the deputy U.S. marshals who escorted her to school each day, she urged.
“Each and every one of us today, we need to be doing something good,” she said.
But what about fear, asked an audience member.
“I was always told fear is of the devil. We can’t let fear control us,” she said.
