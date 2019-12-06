The body of a man missing since October was found along a trail near the Blue Ridge Parkway on Friday morning.

National Park Service police confirmed that the body of James Albert Hogue, 63, of Bristow was discovered on a trail near the Thunder Ridge scenic overlook at milepost 75. The area is near Natural Bridge and is not far from the highest point of the parkway in Virginia.

Hogue's motorcycle was found at the Thunder Ridge parking area Oct. 26. Parkway officials said that it is not uncommon for vehicles to be left unattended for extended periods at parking areas when drivers leave for back country hikes. Two days after the motorcycle was discovered, parkway law enforcement began a search.

According to a news release, at about 8:16 a.m. Friday, National Park Service dispatch officers received a report of a human body found on a trail near Thunder Ridge. The cause of death is still under investigation, according to parkway officials.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

