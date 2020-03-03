Nearly 15 million visitors traveled along the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2019, a 1.9% increase over the previous year, National Park Service officials reported.
The park service estimates that 14,976,085 visits were paid to the parkway, almost 300,000 more than were estimated in 2018. Last year's figure, however, is more than 1 million fewer than visited in 2017. Storms and road construction closed several sections of parkway in Virginia and North Carolina last year. Last fall, a 6-mile segment of the scenic road north of Roanoke was closed for nearly a month due to unsafe pavement, a closure that happened during one of the peak seasons for visitation.
Regional tourism leaders persuaded several municipalities to pass resolutions that urged the park service to make quick fixes and reopen the road. That stretch of parkway reopened Oct. 9.
“Parkway tourism across Virginia’s Blue Ridge is a mainstay to our local economy,” said Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the Roanoke Valley region’s official destination marketing organization. “Tourism leaders in this region are pleased to see that parkway tourism in Virginia continues to grow.”
Most camping and overnight facilities reported increases last year. The Peaks of Otter Lodge and Restaurant attracted 30,208 overnight guests, according to Delaware North, the management firm that operates the facility. That's a 14% increase over 2018.
Virginia visits rose 4.4% from the previous year, to 4.8 million. Once again, North Carolina more than doubled Virginia's totals by attracting just over 10.1 million visitors, according to National Park Service estimates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.