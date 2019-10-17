nick rush at volvo

Del. Nick Rush (center)

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, recently launched a political action committee, and its name is a nod to his service in the U.S. Army.

Point of Friction started last month to help elect Republicans to the legislature. So far, it has received $18,000, with contributions from Rush and Del. Israel O'Quinn, R-Washington.

A lot of leadership PACs have names that sound like a slogan that appears on a sign or chanted at a political rally. "Point of friction" is a military term.

"You need leadership at the point of friction, whether it's engaging an enemy or a dilemma," Rush said.

He uses the 1970 World War II film "Patton" as an example. There's a scene in which U.S. Gen. George S. Patton observes two columns of tanks crossing paths in a road become stuck in gridlock. Patton gets out of his vehicle and starts directing traffic before he returns to his higher responsibilities. That's leadership at a point of friction, Rush said.

Rush was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He left active duty as a non-commissioned officer in 1989. His son serves in the Army.

"I always say this, I'm was a U.S. Army paratrooper, so I'm very mission-oriented," Rush said.

Rush joined the House of Delegates in 2012, and he serves as the majority whip.



Rush is up for re-election in November. He faces Democrat Rhonda Seltz.

At the end of the month, The Roanoke Times will begin publishing a series of stories previewing the General Assembly races in this region.

