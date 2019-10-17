Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, recently launched a political action committee, and its name is a nod to his service in the U.S. Army.
Point of Friction started last month to help elect Republicans to the legislature. So far, it has received $18,000, with contributions from Rush and Del. Israel O'Quinn, R-Washington.
A lot of leadership PACs have names that sound like a slogan that appears on a sign or chanted at a political rally. "Point of friction" is a military term.
"You need leadership at the point of friction, whether it's engaging an enemy or a dilemma," Rush said.
He uses the 1970 World War II film "Patton" as an example. There's a scene in which U.S. Gen. George S. Patton observes two columns of tanks crossing paths in a road become stuck in gridlock. Patton gets out of his vehicle and starts directing traffic before he returns to his higher responsibilities. That's leadership at a point of friction, Rush said.
Rush was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He left active duty as a non-commissioned officer in 1989. His son serves in the Army.
"I always say this, I'm was a U.S. Army paratrooper, so I'm very mission-oriented," Rush said.
Rush joined the House of Delegates in 2012, and he serves as the majority whip.
READ MORE: Del. Nick Rush's new job this session part of bigger role for Western Virginia legislators
Rush is up for re-election in November. He faces Democrat Rhonda Seltz.
At the end of the month, The Roanoke Times will begin publishing a series of stories previewing the General Assembly races in this region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.