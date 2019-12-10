A Bedford woman died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle wreck that also injured her two children.
Selena Trenese McMiller-Simmons, 48, crashed sometime after 5:30 p.m. when her 1999 Nissan sedan went off Independence Boulevard and struck a lamp post on the side of the road, Bedford Police Chief Todd Foreman said Tuesday.
The driver and two passengers, children ages 9 and 11, were taken to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital and to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. McMiller-Simmons did not survive.
The two children were still being treated Tuesday morning but Foreman said their injuries, though serious, did not appear to be life-threatening.
The cause of the wreck remains under investigation but Foreman has determined that alcohol was not a factor.
Crews from the Bedford Fire Department were on the scene for about two hours. Independence Boulevard is a mostly two- and three-lane stretch of highway that links East Main Street and Forest Road.
