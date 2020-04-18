Bedford County sheriff's deputies assisted in the arrest of two people, including one after a high-speed chase near Big Island, who were being sought as part of a parental abduction case in Rockingham County.
At 8 p.m. Friday, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office was told by Rockingham County law enforcement that Paul Ritchie Jr., April Ritchie, both of Timberville, and their two children ages 13 and 2 were possibly at an address on Centerville Road in Bedford County, according to a county sheriff's office news release. The children were considered missing and endangered, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office. The people were believed to be traveling in a minivan.
Bedford County deputies responded to the address around 8:30 p.m., and they saw a man sitting in a minivan, who drove away and was pursued by deputies, according to the news release. Other deputies, along with police officers from the Town of Bedford, checked the address and arrested April Ritchie, 34, on two counts of kidnapping and for failing to appear in Rockingham County Juvenile and Domestic Court, according to the release.
Deputies pursued the minivan at speeds up to 80 miles an hour on Virginia 122 to US 501 at Big Island. The minivan turned left and reached Amherst County, where Amherst County deputies took over the pursuit and stopped the minivan at 9:07 p.m. They arrested Paul Ritchie, 38, on charges of eluding police and resisting arrest, both felonies, and kidnapping by a parent, according to the release.
The Bedford County Social Services Department took custody of the two children, according to the release.
