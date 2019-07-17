RICHMOND — Online retail giant Amazon is leasing space for a large distribution center along Interstate 95 in South Richmond, creating 150 new jobs.
Amazon will put the fulfillment and last-mile delivery center on Commerce Road just south of the Bells Road exit off I-95 near the Richmond Marine Terminal.
The company will lease the 461,700-square-foot speculative warehouse building that Panattoni Development Co. has under construction. It is slated to be ready in October.
The new warehouse will be a fulfillment center that handles large products as well as a last-mile delivery center to the Richmond market, said Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
John Reinhart, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, said Amazon selected a distribution site that provides it with easy access to its cargo via the Richmond Marine Terminal and to its customers from I-95.
Amazon has since grown its workforce in Virginia to more than 10,000 full-time employees, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office, which made the announcement Wednesday about Amazon locating the distribution center in South Richmond.
The company operates 10 fulfillment and sortation centers in Virginia, the governor’s office said. It also operates one Tech Hub, 13 Whole Foods Market store locations and Prime Now Hubs distribution centers in Richmond, Springfield and Virginia Beach, according to the governor’s office.