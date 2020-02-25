mississippi
Man convicted of shooting deaths
MAGNOLIA, Miss. — A Mississippi jury on Tuesday convicted a man in the 2017 shooting deaths of eight people, including some of his own relatives and a deputy sheriff who responded to a domestic disturbance call.
Willie Cory Godbolt, 37, was found guilty on all charges against him after jurors heard nine days of testimony and a partial day of closing arguments, WLBT-TV reported.
The trial enters a second phase Wednesday, with jurors deciding whether to impose the death penalty for four capital murder convictions. If they cannot reach unanimous agreement on that, the judge will sentence Godbolt to life in prison.
Godbolt spoke to the jury during closing arguments Tuesday, saying he expected to be killed himself on the night of the slayings.
“What came from that night was not the fruit of my heart, but of my perception,” Godbolt said. He denied that he tried to control his wife. “To the end of my life I will always adore Sheena Fay Godbolt.”
Godbolt was convicted of four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.
Massachusetts
Janavs gets 5 months in college bribery scam
BOSTON — An heir to the Hot Pockets fortune was sentenced to five months in prison Tuesday for trying to cheat and bribe her daughters’ way into school as part of a nationwide college admissions scam.
Michelle Janavs, whose father and uncle invented the microwaveable Hot Pockets turnovers before selling their company, showed no emotion as the judge delivered his sentence after she apologized for abandoning her moral compass and hurting her family and friends.
“I am so very sorry that I tried to create an unfair advantage for my children,” she said.
The judge told Janavs that prison time was needed to deter others who might have the gall to use their wealth to break the law and dismissed her argument that her actions were motivated by a love for her children.
Janavs, of Newport Coast, California, is among nearly two dozen prominent parents who have admitted to participating in the scheme by paying huge sums to people willing to cheat on entrance exams for their children or pretend their kids were star athletes for sports they didn’t play.
connecticut
39 states to investigate Juul’s marketing
HARTFORD, Conn. — A coalition of 39 states will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices, officials announced Tuesday.
Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas said they will lead the multi-state investigation into San Francisco-based Juul, which also is facing lawsuits by teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company’s vaping products.
The state officials said they also will investigate the company’s claims about the risk, safety and effectiveness of its vaping products as smoking cessation devices.
Juul released a statement saying it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns by government officials and others.
