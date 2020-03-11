OHIO
Judges hear abortion law arguments
CINCINNATI — Federal judges on Wednesday sharply questioned attorneys on both sides of an Ohio law that faces doctors with a felony charge if they perform abortions aimed at preventing the birth of a baby with Down syndrome.
Jessie Hill, an attorney for the ACLU of Ohio, argued that the law seeks unconstitutionally to take “the ultimate decision” on abortion away from the woman. Benjamin Flowers, Ohio’s solicitor general, said it seeks to prevent abortions that target and discriminate against those with Down syndrome, which would send them a message that people including some medical providers “do not think people like you are as valuable as others.”
The case is viewed as pivotal in the national debate over the procedure. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard the arguments in a rare full-court hearing before 15 judges on a court that has moved rightward in recent years with Republican President Donald Trump making six appointments.
The Ohio law prohibits physicians from performing an abortion if they’re aware that a diagnosis of Down syndrome, or the possibility, is influencing the decision. They could face a fourth-degree felony charge, be stripped of their medical license, and be held liable for legal damages. The pregnant woman faces no criminal liability under the law.
afghanistan
Ghani promises release of 1,500 Taliban
KABUL, Afghanistan — After a series of delays, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree early Wednesday promising to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started.
A recent peace deal signed between the United States and the Taliban called for the release of up to 5,000 prisoners ahead of the much sought-after negotiations.
There was no official response from the Taliban, but The Associated Press saw a letter that Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, head of the Taliban’s Prisoners Commission, sent to prisoners, their families and Taliban leaders. The letter promised there would be no intra-Afghan talks until all the prisoners are released.
The letter says the Taliban would verify that each prisoner released is among those on the list given to an American delegation.
Ghani’s decree went on to say that the first round of 1,500 prisoners will be selected based on age, health and the length of their sentences already served. The released prisoners, who will be biometrically identified, will also have to give a written guarantee that they will not return to the battlefield.
The remaining 3,500 prisoners will be released after intra-Afghan negotiations begin and 500 will be released every two weeks providing the Taliban reduce violence.
mexico
Subway collision leaves 1 dead in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — A two-train subway collision in Mexico City killed a male passenger, injured 41 people and disrupted service Wednesday on the bustling metro system serving this megalopolis of over 20 million people.
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter that one of the trains apparently reversed into the other by accident the previous night, shortly before midnight.
Twenty-five of the injured were treated at the scene, and the other 16 were taken to hospitals, Sheinbaum said. All the injuries were “light to medium” and not life-threatening.
She said the cause of the crash was under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.