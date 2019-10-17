FLORIDA
Tropical storm may form in Gulf of Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 has gale force winds but the disturbance moving over the Gulf of Mexico has yet to become Tropical Storm Nestor, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday evening.
It could become a tropical storm later, the NHC said.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Florida and was given a 90% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 48 hours.
The disturbance had maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 mph and was forecast to move northeast at 9 mph. The system was 525 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River, as of the 8 p.m. update.
ENVIRONMENT
Groups: Saving wolves requires new approach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens of environmental groups and scientists have asked U.S. wildlife managers to rethink how they plan to ensure the survival of Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest.
Following a loss in federal court last year, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is crafting a new rule to guide management of the endangered predators in New Mexico and Arizona.
In a letter Wednesday to U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and federal wildlife managers, the coalition said the rule should be based on “an entirely new approach” that incorporates the best science while acknowledging the recovery effort’s past shortcomings.
The Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it is using the best available science to craft a plan for the wolf that can be accommodated within the species’ historical range in the Southwest and in Mexico.
ALASKA
Man heard in video charged in 2nd death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A man accused of killing a woman who was seen strangled in videos on a digital memory card was charged Thursday with the death of another woman, authorities in Alaska said.
Brian Steven Smith acknowledged to detectives that he was the man in the images and videos recovered from the card, according to a document filed by the state Department of Law. Smith, 48, also said he shot another woman and told police where he disposed of her body, the document states.
Anchorage police identified that woman as Veronica Abouchuk. Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll told reporters Abouchuk’s family reported her missing in February, but he said she had last been seen by them in July 2018.
GERMANY
Former Nazi SS guard, 93, goes on trial
HAMBURG, Germany — From his post as a teenage SS private in a watchtower in Nazi Germany’s Stutthof concentration camp, Bruno Dey could hear the screams of Jews dying in the gas chamber. And, Dey later told investigators, the carting of their lifeless bodies to the crematorium was a daily sight.
More than seven decades later, Dey went on trial Thursday on 5,230 counts of accessory to murder in Hamburg state court. Pushed into the courtroom in a wheelchair, accompanied by one of his daughters, the 93-year-old wore a wide-brimmed hat and held a red folder in front of his face to shield it from the cameras.
After they had gone, he dropped the cover to reveal a full head of neatly combed white hair and a mustache. He answered basic questions from Presiding Judge Anne Meier-Goering, such as his date and place of birth.
