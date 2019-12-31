As 2020 approached, revellers celebrated the arrival of the new year — and a new decade — across the world Tuesday night. Here are a few scenes. Clockwise from top: Crowds photograph fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France. A young boy is hoisted in front of the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, India. People party with inflatable balloons in front of the Lausanne Cathedral in Lausanne, Switzerland. A person hangs a votive wooden tablet or “Ema” as she writes her new year’s wishes after offering prayers at the Meiji Jingu Shinto shrine in Tokyo. Revelers await the new year in Times Square in New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.