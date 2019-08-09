BLACKSBURG — Oregon transfer quarterback Braxton Burmeister had his application for an NCAA waiver to play this football season for Virginia Tech denied, Hokies coach Justin Fuente said Friday. Burmeister is working with the Tech compliance department to appeal the decision.
The Hokies return Ryan Willis at QB after Willis started 10 games last season. They also have sophomore Hendon Hooker, redshirt freshman Quincy Patterson and freshman Knox Kadum.
Fuente said there is no update on Coastal Carolina transfer offensive lineman Brock Hoffman. Hoffman’s initial waiver request was denied, but he has appealed based on a family medical hardship.
His mother, Stephanie, underwent brain surgery to remove a non-cancerous tumor in 2017, just weeks after Hoffman enrolled early at Coastal in Conway, S.C.
Hoffman said she still struggles from that surgery, dealing with partial facial paralysis and damage to her hearing and eyesight. Tech’s campus sits about an hour closer to the family’s Statesville, N.C., home.