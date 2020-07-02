This is the time of the year when NBC takes over the televising of NASCAR races, and the network will kick off its coverage with a unique weekend.
NBC will air IndyCar and NASCAR Xfinity races from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Saturday, then broadcast a NASCAR Cup race from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval Sunday.
"It’s a pretty exciting race weekend," NBC NASCAR analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. said this week on a teleconference. "This opportunity to have the two series share the same venue can really ignite and be a catalyst to seeing the drivers cross disciplines."
"Just really excited to get back to calling races," fellow NBC NASCAR analyst Jeff Burton said. "This is a historic weekend."
Because of a compressed schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time that the NASCAR Cup Series and the IndyCar Series have raced at the same track on the same weekend.
"We just need people to watch each other’s forms of racing and grow the overall pool of racing fans. And that’s why this is so valuable," NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood said. "I can see more of this going forward."
NBC's IndyCar announcers will be at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as will race weekend host Mike Tirico, NASCAR prerace/postrace analyst Dale Jarrett and the NASCAR pit reporters.
But Earnhardt, Burton and fellow race announcers Steve Letarte and Rick Allen will be calling the Xfinity and Cup action from a broadcast booth at empty Charlotte Motor Speedway. And unlike the IndyCar race, the Xfinity and Cup telecasts will be produced from a control room in a truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
"It's this unique time, because of social distancing and all the rules and regulations, to be able to produce these … races," Flood said. "We’ve gone to this new model, and we’re excited about it."
Well, sort of.
"I really feed off of being able to look out the window at the race itself," Earnhardt said. "Nothing is like being there in person."
As it takes the baton from Fox, NBC will devote air time this weekend to NASCAR's recent efforts to stand against racial injustice.
"Who better than Mike Tirico … as the person taking you through all that’s going on in sport and society right now," Flood said. "We will definitely address what’s going on and give it context."
NASCAR's lone Black driver, Bubba Wallace, became one of the Cup series' most prominent figures last month. He has gone from being interviewed after races by Fox to being interviewed during the week on CNN.
He successfully called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its races. He wore an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt before the Martinsville race and drove a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme during that race.
Wallace was in the spotlight again when a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega, with the FBI later determining it had been there since last fall.
"You think about somebody that’s kind of carrying as much weight and stress [as he is], and he’s trying to also be a race car driver," Earnhardt said. "I asked him about this the other day, 'How can he have time in the week to manage all the things that he’s got going on in his life and go out there and perform as well?’ But he’s done a really good job.
"The performance in the car is a bit of a blessing because of everything else going on around him. They are running better this year.
"Hopefully there’s a lot of people that are looking out for Bubba and making sure that he is able to kind of focus on his job and racing and can divide the time throughout the week properly to kind of keep the stress down. … He’s certainly taking on a lot."
Burton said Wallace has "the support of the garage" and has "represented the sport well."
"He … has raised his hand and said, 'I want to do more. I want to be more than just [a driver],’" Burton said. "That’s a lot for him to carry, and he’s carried it well.
"I respect him a great deal for raising his hand, … putting it on his shoulders, trying to incite change, make things better, and on top of that, still juggle the career. That is a lot for anyone."
