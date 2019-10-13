ILLINOIS
5th victim dies after apartment shooting
CHICAGO — A fifth person has died from wounds suffered in a shooting at an apartment building on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Police say a 67-year-old man went into a neighbor’s apartment Saturday evening, fatally shooting four people as they ate dinner. They say the suspect then went to a unit on the floor above and shot another woman, who died of her injuries Sunday.
The suspected gunman has not yet been identified or charged as of Sunday afternoon. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting.
First Deputy Supt. Antony Riccio says the man had a history of issues with his neighbors but investigators “don’t know what set him off.”
Louisiana
Hotel rubble searched for missing worker
NEW ORLEANS — Rescue crews in New Orleans on Sunday were trying to find a worker missing in the rubble of a hotel that collapsed while under construction but work in the unstable structure must be done delicately, officials said.
Officials won’t say if they have any indication whether the missing worker is alive. New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said they are going to treat their work as a rescue mission until they have evidence the missing person is dead along with two other people killed in the Saturday collapse at the Hard Rock Hotel project near the city’s historic French Quarter.
The bodies of the two people killed have not been recovered. Thirty people were injured. Only one remains in the hospital.
new hampshire
Attack suspect son of recently slain pastor
PELHAM, N.H. — The man charged with wounding a clergyman and a bride during a wedding at a New Hampshire church is the stepson of a minister from the same church who was killed earlier this month, a state prosecutor said Sunday.
Dale Holloway, 37, is the stepson of 60-year-old Luis Garcia who was shot to death Oct. 1 in Londonderry, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said in an email Sunday.
The groom was the father of the man charged with killing Garcia, Agati said.
Services were canceled Sunday at the Pelham church where Holloway is accused of shooting the clergyman and bride during a Saturday wedding. A funeral for Garcia had been scheduled to take place after the wedding.
The presiding bishop of the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, Stanley Choate, 75, was shot in the chest with a handgun, authorities said. The bride, 60-year-old Claire McMullen, was shot in the arm.
new jersey
Girl dies after fall from amusement ride
BRIDGETON, N.J. — A 10-year-old girl died after plunging from an amusement park ride at a harvest festival in southern New Jersey over the weekend, authorities said.
Troopers were called to the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County after the girl was “ejected” from a Wisdom Super Sizzler “Extreme” ride Saturday evening, state police said. The girl was airlifted to Cooper University hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The girl’s name wasn’t immediately released. The cause and circumstances of her death remain under investigation, police said.
North carolina
Bust of Orville Wright stolen from memorial
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The National Park Service says a copper bust of aviation pioneer Orville Wright has been stolen from the Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
The Park Service and local law enforcement officials are investigating the case and are asking the public for any information.
The agency in a statement says the monument was damaged either Saturday evening or Sunday morning. The granite base that the bust was mounted to was toppled and damaged.
