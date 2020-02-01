california
PG&E pledges to overhaul board
SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas and Electric is pledging to overhaul its board of directors in an attempt to avoid a potential takeover by the state of California and prove the nation’s largest utility is turning over a new leaf as it works through its second bankruptcy in less than 20 years.
The promise to shake things up came late Friday as the San Francisco-based company filed its latest blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy court by June 30. But to make that deadline, PG&E still must win over Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been insisting for months that the company must make more radical changes to a corporate culture that has repeated lapses in safety and played a role a series of catastrophic wildfires that drove the utility back into bankruptcy last year.
Newsom had become so exasperated with the PG&E’s direction that earlier this week he vowed to follow through on a threat to launch a government-led takeover bid unless the company bowed to a series of demands he laid out in a Dec. 13 letter and has reiterated in the past two weeks. The list includes Newsom’s insistence that it replace its entire 14-member board of directors, including CEO Bill Johnson, and come up with a plan that lessens its debt load so it can pay for $40 billion to $50 billion in anticipated improvements to its outdated electrical grid.
PG&E appears to be starting to bend to Newsom’s will, but it’s still not clear if the company is willing to go far enough to appease him. In its announcement and court filings, PG&E pledged to “refresh” its board before it emerges from bankruptcy, but didn’t say whether it will comply with Newsom’s insistence to oust the entire board. All but two of the current 14 directors have joined the board since last April.
The plan also still relies on a heavy debt load, although PG&E expects to save money over the long haul through refinancing. It also shifts more debt from the holding company to the subsidiary that runs the utility in another apparent attempt to placate Newsom.
The governor’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
FLORIDA
Chase suspect refuses to appear in court
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Connecticut opera singer charged with using an SUV to blast through barricades outside of President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, drawing law enforcement gunfire, refused to appear in court Saturday, delaying her initial appearance.
Palm Beach County Judge Ted Booras said Hannah Roemhild’s first hearing would be held Monday if she could be brought from the jail to the court without endangering herself or deputies, local media reports.
Roemhild, 30, is charged with two state counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after Friday’s wild chase through Palm Beach and past the president’s Mar-a-Lago club. She is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond. Officials have said Roemhild was “obviously impaired” and they do not believe she targeted the president or Mar-a-Lago. He was not present.
ANIMAL RIGHTS
States join push to ban certain cosmetics
LAS VEGAS — A growing number of U.S. states are considering a ban on the sale or import of cosmetics that have been tested on animals, as advocates argue testing products such as lotions, shampoos and makeup on rabbits, mice and rats is cruel and outdated.
The cause has gained support from consumers and many cosmetics companies, but the biggest hurdle is China, which requires that cosmetics sold in its large, lucrative market undergo testing on animals.
California, Nevada and Illinois all saw new laws take effect this year that ban the sale or import of animal-tested cosmetics.
The laws, which apply to tests performed after Jan. 1, aren’t expected to cause much disruption for the industry because many companies already use non-animal testing. Instead, they draw a line in the sand that puts pressure on the U.S. government to pass a nationwide ban and help end China’s requirement that most cosmetics sold in that nation of more than 1.4 billion people undergo testing on animals by Chinese regulators.
new york
Jury foreman regrets convicting teen
NEW YORK — Citing a recent Associated Press investigation, the foreman of the jury that sent a Minnesota teen away for life in the 2002 death of an 11-year-old girl said Friday he regrets voting to convict.
“I do feel badly,” jury foreman Joe McLean told the AP. “I feel, for lack of a better word, that we were misled.”
“Maybe we should have taken more time,” he added. “Maybe we should have said we couldn’t decide.”
No gun, fingerprints or DNA were ever recovered, and the 2003 trial of Myon Burrell centered on the testimony of one teen rival who offered conflicting stories when identifying the triggerman, who was standing 120 feet away, mostly behind a wall.
McLean said he and other jurors did the best they could with the evidence presented and were unaware of information turned up in the AP review of the case -- in part because his co-defendants were not allowed to take the stand. Both have since said Burrell was not even on the scene. One of them, Ike Tyson, admits to being the shooter.
Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who led the Hennepin County Attorney’s office at the time Tyesha Edward was felled by a stray bullet, was asked about the case while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in New Hampshire.
“If there is new evidence,” Klobuchar told New Hampshire Public Radio, “this should be reviewed immediately because the job of the prosecutor is to convict the guilty and protect the innocent.”
