california
Fire evacuations lifted as progress reported
LOS ANGELES — Authorities lifted evacuation orders for a farm community Saturday as firefighters make progress on a large wildfire in Southern California that continues to threaten about 2,500 homes and buildings.
Ventura County officials allowed an unknown number of residents in Somis to return home Saturday morning after firefighters contained 20% of the Maria Fire, which has burned nearly 15 square miles and forced nearly 11,000 people to evacuate.
In Northern California, more people were allowed to return to areas evacuated due to the huge Kincade Fire burning for days in the Sonoma County wine country.
The 121-square-mile fire was 72% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.
MICHIGAN
UAW head takes leave amid investigation
DETROIT — The United Auto Workers announced Saturday that President Gary Jones is taking a paid leave of absence amid a federal investigation of corruption within the union.
The UAW said Jones requested the leave, which is effective Sunday. UAW Vice President Rory Gamble will serve as acting president.
The FBI has been investigating fraud and misuse of funds at the UAW for more than two years. Ten people have been convicted so far, including union leaders and auto company officials.
The union is in the middle of negotiating new four-year contracts with Detroit automakers.
texas
Bodies identified as missing N.H. couple
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach have been identified as a missing New Hampshire couple, investigators announced Friday.
The deaths of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, are being investigated as homicides, the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said in a release.
A deputy on Sunday located a woman’s remains in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, the sheriff’s office said. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza said a man’s body was discovered beneath the first body on Monday.
The sheriff’s office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16. They said they believed the Butlers visited Padre Island.
ARIZONA
‘Wizard Rock’ returned to national forest
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A boulder that mysteriously disappeared two weeks ago from a national forest in Arizona is back, and forest officials aren’t asking any questions.
Prescott National Forest officials said a forest employee on patrol Friday noticed that the 1-ton boulder dubbed “Wizard Rock” had been returned to a site along State Route 89 south of Prescott.
The much-admired boulder is black with streaks of white quartz running through it. District Ranger Sarah Clawson said forest officials were thrilled that the rock was returned and “grateful that whoever took it was conscientious enough to give it back to the public”
According to forest officials, it would have required heavy equipment to move the boulder.
Permits are required to gather and remove most forest products, including rocks, plants and trees.
