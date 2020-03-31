MARTINSVILLE — Governor Ralph Northam’s extension to June 10 for the current stay-at-home order in Virginia has cast more doubt in the possibility of the NASCAR Cup Series being able to stage its scheduled May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway.
That was the day the stock cars were supposed to be back on the track, but now NASCAR officials only will say they are assessing options when it comes to rescheduling the race.
“NASCAR is aware of the stay-at-home order issued for Virginia,” NASCAR said in a statement on Monday that was provided by Martinsville Speedway. “We will continue discussions with public health officials and medical experts as we assess rescheduling options.”
Northam’s stay-at-home order could be amended if concerns for the new coronavirus pandemic begin to subside, but it will likely be weeks before anything like that might occur..
Northam had previously ordered no gatherings of more than 10 people in the state, but chose the stricter stay-at-home order as the number of positive tests for the coronavirus continued to rise.
NASCAR has postponed seven races through May 3, with Martinsville’s Saturday night race set to be the site of the Cup Series’ return.
Returning on May 9 was already an ambitious return date for the series. North Carolina, where team shops are located, is also under a statewide stay-at-home order until April 29, giving teams just over a week to return to their race shops and prepare cars for the season again.
In the mean time, a drive-through testing site for COVID-19 is being set up at the speedway.
Details such as a starting date and some additional logistics are still being worked out by the local pandemic response task force, although no anyone will be able to get tested. Once the site opens, testing will require a doctor’s referral, according to task force spokesperson Nancy Bell of the Virginia Department of Health.
“No one will be tested without doctor’s orders and prescreening,” said Bell, who is population health manager for the VDH’s West Piedmont Health District. “Doctors will fax orders to the site. No orders, no test.”
This is the only testing site planned for Henry County. The Speedway was chosen for the location based on input from first responders and law enforcement personnel, Bell said.
“The site is ideal because of its proximity to highways and the spacious, outdoor layout which supports social distancing,” she said.
