Pocono 350 n 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1
TRACK: Pocono Raceway
WEATHER: Scattered thunderstorms, high of 80 degrees
TRACK LENGTH: 2.5 miles
RACE LENGTH: 140 laps, 350 miles
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Denny Hamlin
QUALIFYING RECORD: Kyle Larson, 183.438 mph, 2014
RACE RECORD: Jeff Gordon, 145.384 mph, 2011
Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway was slashed to 350 miles, down from the traditional 400 miles.
Among active drivers, Denny Hamlin has the most wins at Pocono Raceway with five victories.
A limited number of fans were permitted at Talladega and Homestead, but races at Pocono will run without.
