Pocono 350 n 4 p.m., Fox Sports 1

TRACK: Pocono Raceway

WEATHER: Scattered thunderstorms, high of 80 degrees

TRACK LENGTH: 2.5 miles

RACE LENGTH: 140 laps, 350 miles

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Denny Hamlin

QUALIFYING RECORD: Kyle Larson, 183.438 mph, 2014

RACE RECORD: Jeff Gordon, 145.384 mph, 2011

Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway was slashed to 350 miles, down from the traditional 400 miles.

Among active drivers, Denny Hamlin has the most wins at Pocono Raceway with five victories.

A limited number of fans were permitted at Talladega and Homestead, but races at Pocono will run without.

