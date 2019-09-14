South Point 400 n 7 p.m., NBCSN
TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
WEATHER: Partly cloudy, 96 degrees
TRACK LENGTH: 1.5-mile tri-oval
RACE LENGTH: 400 miles, 267 laps
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Brad Keselowski
QUALIFYING RECORD: Kurt Busch, 196.382 mph, 2016
RACE RECORD: Joey Logano, 154.849 mph, 2019
