Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG, SOUTHERN BOTETOURT, AND NORTHERN ROANOKE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT... AT 815 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CATAWBA, MOVING EAST AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROANOKE... SALEM... VINTON... TROUTVILLE... AND CATAWBA. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.